Social media users to pay tax effective July this year

In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year

The East African country's finance minister disclosed this, saying WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook users would be charged $0.027 per day (200 Ugandan shillings).

Effective July this year, Ugandan social media users will be paying tax to the government to help in increased revenue generation.

According to a Reuters report, the East African country’s finance minister disclosed this, saying WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook users would be charged $0.027 per day (200 Ugandan shillings).

Matia Kasaija is reported as having said the move has become necessary because the government is struggling to generate revenue in order to provide security for users of the various social media platforms.

“We’re looking for money to maintain the security of the country and extend electricity so that you people can enjoy more of social media, more often, more frequently,” the finance minister said.

Reports say about 23.6 million people constituting 40% of the 41 million Ugandan population use internet, but the cost is high just like in other African countries.

The move to tax citizens for the use of social media was part of the country’s 2018/19 fiscal year budget which has been approved by cabinet pending parliamentary approval, according to Africafeeds.com.

Depending on the success or otherwise, nit will not be surprising if other African countries begin to emulate this move.

