Social media unconcerned about slay queen imprisoned by brothers

Locked Up

IG followers displayed a lack of trust in a lady who claimed to have been locked in a house by her brothers.

  • Published:
Social media unconcerned about slay queen imprisoned by brothers play

A lady thought to be seeking attention cries for help.

(Instagram/Rita Geofrey Slava)
Some Instagram followers are unconcerned about the safety of a slay queen who claimed to be locked up by brothers.

A video showed a young lady who was captured crying over her inability to leave home but a bunch of IG observers didn't give her tears any consideration.

 

The post, shared on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, contained an appeal made via Rita Geofrey Slava's profile.

In the clip, the captive expressed a need for help which prompting her  to disclose home address Agbara Lusada located in Ogun State.

Slava's emotional post indicated this.

"I've been locked up by my brothers for a reason I know nothing about, you all should please help report, location: Agbara lusada In Ogun state," the post reads.

ALSO READ: Broke guy drags slay queen who uses vagina for money

IG followers suspect a scam

The responses which have met Rita Geofrey Slava's SOS call were centered on criticism as opposed to pity.

IG followers hinted on a better way to get rescued different from taking pictures of the house where she was held.

Social media unconcerned about slay queen imprisoned by brothers play Social media unconcerned about slaymama imprisoned by brothers (Instagram/Rita Geofrey Slava)

 

Some users believe her post may have been designed as a publicity stunt - a consideration that took her farther away from getting pity.

