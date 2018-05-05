Home > Gist > Metro >

Skye Bank manager, brother, who drowned, have been laid to rest

Goon Too Soon Drowned Skye Bank manager, brother laid to rest amidst tears

Ubong Ekpe, a Managing Director at Skye Bank Limited drowned at the Ibeno beach in Uyo alongside his brother, Francis.

  • Published:
A family outing turned to tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother, Francis. play

A family outing turned to tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother, Francis.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Manager of Skye Bank Plc, Abak Road Branch, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Ubong Ekpe, and his younger brother, Francis, who drowned in a tragic mishap, have been laid to rest in Uyo.

The deceased brothers, Ubong and Francis Ekpe, laid to rest play

The deceased brothers, Ubong and Francis Ekpe, laid to rest

(instagram)

 

The burial of the deceased took place yesterday, Friday, May 4, 2018.

ALSO READ: Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowns at Ibeno beach unfit for fun

Ubong was survived by his wife and four kids.

May their souls rest in peace.

Double tragedy

As we earlier reported, Ubong Ekpe, a Managing Director at Skye Bank Limited drowned at the Ibeno beach in Uyo. He reportedly died alongside his brother, Francis.

The pair were part of the guests who attended a birthday party organized for a friend.

The deceased brothers, Ubong and Francis Ekpe play

The deceased brothers, Ubong and Francis Ekpe

(instagram)

 

This incident occurred on Sunday, April 8, 2018, according to many reports.

Godslove Michael Bernard, a Facebook user expressed grief in a post shared on Monday, April 9, 2018. Bernard, who had just written an exam learnt about the passing of the deceased at a Rector's office.

"I can't Believe u have gone.

"I went to school this morning to write my exams only for me to hear a loud noise from my rector office shouting noooooo..... ubong nooooo, i was like, pls sir what happened?? Only for him to deliver the shocking news that his two cousins was drown at Ibeno Beach yesterday.

A loved one of a Skye Bank Manager has been left shattered by his passing. play

A loved one of a Skye Bank Manager has been left shattered by his passing.

(Facebook/Godslove Michael Bernard)

ALSO READ: Final year student drowns 3 weeks to graduation

"I ask him again pls sir which ubong and he shown me your pics. God have mercy.!!

"What a tragedy!! Two brothers drown and died at ibeno beach.

"RIP Big brother Ubong Ekpe

"A great giver and a philanthropist," Bernard who seemed close to the deceased wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
2 In Lagos Wife kills husband, cuts his genitals with a knifebullet
3 'Waka Waka' Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands...bullet

Related Articles

Double Disaster Manager at Skye Bank reportedly dies at Akwa Ibom beach with brother
Explained! Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowns at Ibeno beach unfit for fun
Ill Fated Final year student knocked down, killed at school gate
Cruel Fate Final year student drowns 3 weeks to graduation
Gone Too Soon Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa
Abia State University Medical student commits suicide over 'poor grades'
Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test reveals
Sad News Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river
Double Tragedy Mom, baby retrieved from well after going missing
Breaking New Grounds Young female mechanic explains how she got into profession

Metro

Ifeanyi Okafor with one of his accomplices
Sharp Guy Nigerian man arrested for duping Chinese partner, stealing shoes worth millions
This is why there are dirty Naira notes everywhere
In Lagos Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody
Police arrest man who stole and sold child for N75,000
Human Trafficking 13 victims rescued by NAPTIP from Abuja hotel
Rain storm kills 5, injures Catholic Priest, others in Jalingo
In Taraba State Rain storm kills 5, injures Catholic Priest, others