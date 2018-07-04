Side chic gets a beating for visiting lover without permission

news

In Osogbo, Osun state, a side chic Fadahunsi Alaba got a bad beating for showing up at her lover's house unannounced. She found out that he is also married.

The aftermath of the sudden visit resulted in nasty injuries for the victim who had a swollen face.

Olusola Simeon the lover had his wife and children at home when Alaba visited.

His action has led him to prison says the National Helm in a report which also confirmed his arraignment at the Osogbo Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

More reports revealed that the attack occurred on Monday, June 2, 2018.

Olusola Simeon is to be held at the Ilesha prison until August.

Magistrate Awodele Adedoyin gave this order after the accused pleaded guilty to a charge of assault.

Woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic

A short note carried a woman's message to a side chic who won't leave her husband alone. It was found close to the corpse of her competition whose body littered a roadside.

The deceased Ada Ezeudo was reportedly killed in Ifitedunu located in Anambra State.

It appeared that Ezeudo had ignored an earlier warning asking her to stay away from the woman's husband.

"I told you to live my husband alone. You really think I'm joking coming to Akuzu. R.I.P Asawwo girl," reads a text from the note.

A man emptied an acidic content on his niece in a similar case of violence resulting from cheating. This also happened in Anambra.