"Are You God?" "Shut up and mind your own business" - Ghanaian lady who marries 90-year-old man

The lady identified only as Ashlorm, a Zionist posted photos of herself and the white old man apparently enjoying the company of each other.

  Published:
A UK based Ghanaian lady who is said to have been married to a man believed to be 90 years old has hit back at her critics who have suggested that she was influenced by the old man’s wealth.

However, some fellow Ghanaians have reacted negatively to the photos, claiming the man is too old to be her husband.

In her initial reaction, Ashlorm said: “Yes my love, my heartbeat and everything. We’ve been married for almost 13years. He will be 91years soon and we’ve been married for almost 13 years now. That’s my choice so mind your business as am minding mine in Christ and enjoying it.”

Her reaction to the comments of her critics rather fuelled more of the criticism and mockery. Some people went as far as extending their condolences to her in advance, suggesting that the man may soon die.

A determined Ashlorm who would not let any comment pass without reacting to it said: “Only God Can Judge Me. 
“I Always Step out with My Husband to Witness So Mind Your Business Those Hypocrites in Gh Trying to Judge with My Beach Wear. 
“God Bless My Husband For Supporting My Ministry.????? 
“Am Enjoying The Sun Whilst It Last. 
“Go to the Seafront In Kaba And Slits To Win Souls”

Beauty indeed lies in the eyes of the beholder. Someone who you think is too old to be your husband or wife will be perfectly suitable for another person.

See more photos below:

