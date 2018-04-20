Shoemaker in court for allegedly selling, wearing customer’s shoes

news

A shoemaker, Adekole Farajimi, accused of stealing seven pairs of shoes worth N35,000, was on Friday arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Farajimi allegedly sold some of the shoes a customer brought to him to repair and started wearing the rest.

The accused, whose address was not mentioned, was arraigned on a charge of stealing.

Prosecutor, Sgt. Akpan Ikem told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 7, at Ajara Vetho area of Badagry.

Ikem said that the shoes belonged to the complainant, Mr Segun Aladesunmi.

“The complainant brought the shoes for the accused to repair, and after the repairs, the accused sold some of the shoes and started wearing the others.

“The complainant reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Code of Lagos State, Nigeria 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Jimoh Adefioye, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 and two sureties in the like sum

He adjourned the case till May 18 for hearing.