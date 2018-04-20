Home > Gist > Metro >

Shoemaker in court for allegedly selling, wearing customer’s shoes

In Lagos Shoemaker in court for allegedly selling, wearing customer’s shoes

Farajimi allegedly sold some of the shoes a customer brought to him to repair and started wearing the rest.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shoemaker in court for allegedly selling, wearing customer’s shoes play

Shoemaker in court for allegedly selling, wearing customer’s shoes

(Mother Nature Network)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A shoemaker, Adekole Farajimi, accused of stealing seven pairs of shoes worth N35,000, was on Friday arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Farajimi allegedly sold some of the shoes a customer brought to him to repair and started wearing the rest.

The accused, whose address was not mentioned, was arraigned on a charge of stealing.

Prosecutor, Sgt. Akpan Ikem told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 7, at Ajara Vetho area of Badagry.

Ikem said that the shoes belonged to the complainant, Mr Segun Aladesunmi.

The complainant brought the shoes for the accused to repair, and after the repairs, the accused sold some of the shoes and started wearing the others.

“The complainant reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Code of Lagos State, Nigeria 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Jimoh Adefioye, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 and two sureties in the like sum

He adjourned the case till May 18 for hearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 No Time Makerere University sends staff packing for sucking student's breastbullet
2 Humanity Is Lost Childless woman inserts sticks in adopted daughter's...bullet
3 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed...bullet

Related Articles

In Abia State Government develops healthcare prepaid cards for citizens
Entertainment AL Preview: watch out, the Houston Astros got better
Strategy Millennials have a new shopping habit that could spell trouble for Forever 21 and H&M
Davido OBO opens his account for the year, with Highlife, love and wordplay on ‘Flora my Flawa’
Finance Nike is dominating Adidas in the sneaker war (NKE)
Davido How OBO won 2017 with Wizkid, Mo'Hits at 30 Billion concert
Samuel Ajiboyede Tech entrepreneur creates new app to cater for service on demand
Davido How OBO has remixed ‘FIA’ twice, but given the songs away to other people
Strategy Before-and-after photos show how much J.Crew has changed in the last 35 years
Entertainment Model harassment claims cloud Paris men's fashion week

Metro

On a highways revealed a crowd of people who gathered to steal fuel from a tanker.
Hardship Nigerians in Delta risk lives to steal fuel from a petrol tanker
Mr Agbaje, you are under arrest...
In Ondo State Man, 23, in football argument, allegedly hits another’s head with stick
Man docked for allegedly killing another man.
In Abuja Mechanic docked for alleged theft of television set
A male student put his 'power' to use while engaging two ladies who confronted him to attempting to cheat them on a queue.
Suffering Water scarcity fuels dangerous pushing among UNIPORT students