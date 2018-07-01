Pulse.ng logo
Senior prisons officer arrested for alleged robbery

Ugwu was identified by the Police in Enugu as a Deputy Superintendent at the Nigerian Prisons Service in Abuja after his arrest.

Senior prisons officer arrested for alleged robbery play

Jaafar Ahmed is the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Prisons Service.

(The Eagle Online)
A senior officer of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Collins Ugwu, has been arrested for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

Prison officer’s offences

The Enugu state commissioner of police, Mohammed Danmallam, alleged that, apart from armed robbery, the prisons officer was also a member of a gang.

Danmallam said Ugwu alongside two men, Ifeanyi Ozor and Smart Osetu, was also involved in a conspiracy, malicious damage, stealing and obtaining by tricks.

The suspects (Ugwu, Ozor and Osetu) belonged to a syndicate that specialised in monitoring anyone that had gone to the bank to make withdrawals and trailed them to a point where they could smartly force the door or the windscreen (of the victims’ cars) open with their instrument and steal the said amount.

“They were also a part of a syndicate that bought goods from traders and generated fake payment alert to the owners of the goods without him knowing,” Danmallam further alleged.

How top prisons officer was caught

The police commissioner said intelligence information on the alleged activities of Ugwu led to their arrest.

Danmallam said: “They were nabbed along Ogui Road, Enugu, by the operatives of the Enugu State Police Command on June 26, 2018, following intelligence information gathered concerning their nefarious activities.”

Danmallam also said a Golf car with registration number Abuja RBC 220 KF, and a broken plug were recovered from the suspects.

