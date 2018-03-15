Home > Gist > Metro >

Senator who supported wife beating apologizes to Zambia

Forgive & Forget Senator who supported wife beating apologizes to Uganda

Twinamasiko Onesimus earlier received condemnation on Twitter following comments he made in reference to how women should be treated.

A member of Uganda's parliament, Twinamasiko Onesimus, has apologized for his comments perceived as encouraging violence against women. play

A member of Uganda's parliament, Twinamasiko Onesimus, has apologized for his comments perceived as encouraging violence against women.

Onesmus Twinamasiko, an Ugandan lawmaker has written to the country's parliament, apologizing for his comment seen as an encouraging violence against women.

The MP directed a letter to the legislature on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, according to reports.

This is following widespread condemnation of his video comment which saw him give a backing to wife beating.

“Kindly accept my most sincere and unreserved apologies honourable members and the general public and more particularly the women," writes Twinamasiko who revealed that he “detests all form of violence against women” .

His new reaction was captured in a report compiled by AFP.

Before making a U-turn, the parliament member had earlier expressed what he thinks should be the right handling of a woman which involves occasional hits in order to keep her in check.

His attitude reflects the mentality of some cultures in Africa where the female society members are seen as objects.

This factor has inspired a movement of feminist, especially in Nigeria, where women are beginning to seek more involvement in government.

The way to a man's heart is sex according to this beauty

In a bid to educate Instagram followers about the values and misconceptions about sex, a woman Angel Christopher has dropped a bomb-shell - the way to a man's heart is sex.

She shared the submission on personal page on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Her post saw her attempt to redirect notions about sexual intercourse which is believed to be unholy according to Christopher who encouraged creativity in bed.

The woman backed up the Bible's position about faithfulness in marriage and painted feisty pictures about what the experience should feel like when it concerns sex.

"A lot of people don’t associate sex with God – they associate it with Satan and darkness, as if sex is not holy.!!

"The bible is explicit when it comes to sex. Sex is holy within marriage, and there is no prescribed style.

"Nowhere in the Bible does it say that the missionary position is the only sexual style. Not discussing sex in a marriage is a bad thing.

"Women wake up from your slumber, if he's not doing the styles with you, he's definitely doing it with someone else, gone are those days when they say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, now is the way to a man's heart is how you respect and satisfy him in bed.

"Men love sex!!!! #Gudnyt," writes Christopher.

The writer's submission is a reflection of a Nigerian society that has placed a high value on men.

She epitomize slim sexiness. Her eyes and pouty lips are to die for. play

She epitomize slim sexiness. Her eyes and pouty lips are to die for.

(Pinterest)

Societal norms have put women at the receiving end of harm facilitated by members who feel a need to service the dictates of culture.

This has ensured the existence of a movement of feminist who have passionately preached for more right and freedom to women.

For failed unions, divorce is an option that is commonly being explored.

