Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian senator recommends witchcraft to curb aircraft disaster

Do You Agree? Nigerian senator recommends witchcraft to curb aircraft disaster

The country's incessant airline crisis has discouraged visits by foreigners, a Nigerian senator submitted.

  • Published:
Senator Anyanwu, who represents the Imo East constituency, has advised a use of witchcraft in a bid to solve Nigeria's air accident issues. play

Senator Anyanwu, who represents the Imo East constituency, has advised a use of witchcraft in a bid to solve Nigeria's air accident issues.

(Nigerian Eye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Nigerian senator, Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has recommended the use of witchcraft in order to prevent cases of aircraft disaster in his homeland.

He offered this as a solution while addressing contemporaries on a need to pay attention to concerns regarding airline safety.

play Nigerian senator, Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu recommends witchcraft to curb aircraft disaster (Instablog9ja)

 

According to the MP who was quoted by The Cable News, this has discouraged foreign visits in Nigeria due to a lack of trust in the country's capability to curb air accidents.

“It is shameful that Nigeria does not have any national carrier. I think every responsible government should look at this issue. If the aircraft cannot be maintained, let’s use witchcraft and start flying.

That is the truth. Where is our national carrier? The government should look at the airline sector. Foreigners don’t come here (Nigeria) because it is not safe. Government should pay attention to the sector," says Anyanwu.

A mishap experienced passengers who flew on a Dana Airline flight bound for Lagos from Abuja, is the latest in a list of scares.

Air passengers escape death after Dana Airline problem

Passengers who flew on a Dana Airline plane are lucky to have escaped death after the craft's exit door fell off while it was landing at an airport.

On Twitter, a female Nigerian doctor, Ola Orekerin, who was onboard a flight expressed her feelings concerning the scary event.

NCAA clears Dana Air plane whose door fell off, probes incident play

A doctor who flew on a Dana Airlines craft tweeted her concern about a broken exit door which fell off while the plane was landing.

(Twitter/@NaijaFlyingDr)

ALSO READ: Air hostesses dressed in sexy bikinis are what airline describes as friendly staff

In her tweet, she explained that the door was unstable throughout the trip.

According to the doctor, it gave a rattling sound like a screw had been loosed but she did not anticipate that it was going to fall off.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Swift Justice Police gun down 6-man kidnap gangbullet
2 #MeToo Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abusebullet
3 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet

Related Articles

Pure Evil! Decaying hand of maltreated house maid will send chills down your spine
Public Nuisance Woman treats guests to erotic dance; shares condom at child dedication party
Education For All Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls
Addict! Nigerian lady confesses strong love for sex
Scary Detail Facebook user thinks you are likely a victim of witchcraft if you fornicate on Valentine's Day
'Jonzin' Man whose face got tattooed on girlfriend's arm declares himself single
Devil Orphans rescued from HIV-positive grandmother who blames them for disease
'Love Nwantinti' Man makes 23 hours perilous journey for the love of his life
For Hire Do you have a girlfriend this man can rent for N10k? [Video]

Metro

Doctors in Quebec, Canada, have expressed a disinterest in a high salary.
Not In Nigeria Doctors protest too much salary
A court was left confused following a law suit reportedly filed by a ghost.
Man Like Lazarus 15-yrs-dead chief sues traditional ruler
Some pigs in Nasarawa reportedly ate two babies alive. They were abandoned at a dumpsite in Maraba, a community in the state.
Brutality! Pigs eat babies alive in Nasarawa
Kilos of cocaine seized by the NDLEA
Sharp Guy Ingenious drug dealer buries himself alive to avoid police