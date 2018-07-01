Pulse.ng logo
Here's traffic diversion plan for Macron's visit to Afrika Shrine

Emmanuel Macron Here is a detailed plan for traffic diversion for French President’s visit to Afrika Shrine

There will be traffic diversion and restricted movement from 12 noon to 12 midnight on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, around the Alausa, Afrika Shrine/Agidingbi axis.

  • Published:
Here's traffic diversion plan for Macron's visit to Afrika Shrine play

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Afrikan Shrine in Lagos during his visit to Nigeria.

(POOL/AFP)
The President of France, Emmanuel Macron will be visiting the Afrikan Shrine on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, hence the need for traffic diversion.

The Afrikan Shrine is located in Alausa, the Lagos Central Business District of Ikeja. 

Ahead of Macron’s visit, the Lagos State Government, on Sunday, July 1, 2018,  announced that there would be traffic diversion on the day of the visit.

Dr. Taiwo Salaam, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, said in a statement that the traffic diversion will be followed by restricted movement from 12 noon to 12 midnight on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, around the Alausa, Afrika Shrine/Agidingbi axis.

The government appealed for the understanding of residents, urging motorists to make use of alternative routes provided.

play Vice President Osinbajo and President Macron of France at 2017 G7 Summit (The News)

 

“While we regret the inconvenience that this might cause the public, especially those who live and work in the area, we appeal that you kindly bear with us during this period and make use of the alternative routes provided,” Salaam said.

ALSO READ: President Macron to visit Buhari, African Shrine

Macron will pay a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

The French President will also be hosted at the African Shrine in Lagos state after seeing the President.

He's also expected to be at the official opening of the Alliance Francais building, Ikoyi, while in Lagos state.

