See Rev. Father who dumped Priesthood to get married secretly

A Priest of the Catholic Church who dumped the church after he was allegedly kidnapped, has been found to have gotten married secretly even before he sent his resignation letter to the church hierarchy.

The Benue State-born priest, Rev. Father Gospower Inalegwu, had shocked many when he denounced the priesthood and dumped the vocation after he alleged that he was kidnapped some few months ago and that the abduction had a telling effect on him.

But while many thought his sudden decision to dump the priesthood was as a result of the trauma he must have suffered following the kidnap, a social media user, Shadrack Okpomhe, who claims to know Father Inalegwu who was serving at the Kano Diocese, posted that he got married secretly a few weeks before he quit the church having served to 11 years.

ALSO READ: "'Body No Be Firewood': Catholic priest sacked for marrying 2 wives"

Okpomhe who also shared photos of Father Inalegwu and his bride on both their traditional and white wedding, added that he faked his kidnap to present a front to warrant leaving the priesthood while in essence, he had made up his mind to discontinue and get married.

Read what Okpomhe posted on his Facebook page?

“During the week, a report came in that Rev. Fr. Godspower Inaelegwu who resigned in Kano, got married even before his resignation.

Also, rumour has it that he actually faked his kidnap in order to quit the priesthood. So pathetic and some persons will come and tell me to pray for him, when he himself allowed the devil to use him, accumulating wealth for himself through the priesthood; rubbish, rubbish.

He knew quite alright he wasn’t capable, yet he pretended for 11 years in the seminary. It's time CBCN come up and address this issue.

It's becoming so annoying that some hungry men now see the priesthood as an avenue to make money just as Fr. Edet did and report coming from his end has it he is also planning to walk down the aisle anytime soon. Too bad.”

ALSO READ: "Living In Denial: 'I am finally free, happy'- Rev. Father who resigned from priesthood"

This is not the first time a Catholic priest will abandon the vocation to settle for a secular life, get married and have children.

Early this year, the Kaduna Diocese of the church was left in shock after it emerged that a Catholic priest serving at the Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, Kakuri Parish in Kaduna State, Very Reverend Father Peter Zuni, was actually married to two wives and had several children with them