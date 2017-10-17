Home > Gist > Metro >

See how this SA man insulted Nigeria because of Imo Gov

See how this SA man insulted Nigeria because of Imo Gov

A South African man has taken to Twitter to call Nigerians clueless because of Imo Governor making a statue of their President.

  Published:
President Jacob Zuma and Governor Rochas Okorocha having a great time together play

President Jacob Zuma and Governor Rochas Okorocha having a great time together

(Lailas Blog)
Following the unveiling of a statue of the South African President, Jacob Zuma, by Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha in Owerri, the state capital, a young South African has been pouring insults on Nigeria.

The young man, Rudolf Sebyeng with the Twitter handle @iAmKingducer, has been trending on social media when he tweeted that he never knew that Nigeria is such a clueless country shortly after the Governor unveiled the statue reportedly worth N520 million.

play The people of Imo State actually came out to celebrate the unveiling of the status (Bella Naija)

 

Apart from the statue, Okorocha also named a road after the Zuma who has been at the center of corruption and rape cases in his country.

For Sebyeng, the act of Okorocha in honouring his President showed that Nigeria and Nigerians do not know what they are doing and are instead honouring a man who is seen as very corrupt.

This is what Sebyeng tweeted:

'I never thought Nigeria is such a clueless country' - South African man reacts to the unveiling of President Zuma's statue in Owerri."

After posting the tweet, Sebyeng got into a Twitter fight with Nigerians who did not like what he wrote but with a great sense of humour, he gave it back to everyone who made a comment on his tweet.

play The contentious statue of Jacob Zuma (Bella Naija)

 

See the series of tweets here:

"Apparently some Governor in Imo State named a street after Jacob Zuma and also unveiled his statue."

"Today I learned that there's a man called Rochas Okorocha. Corrupt as Zuma, same head shape as Zuma."

Apart from the statue and the street named after Zuma, the state also conferred him with the title of Ochiagha Imo [The head of Imo Warriors],  by the Eze Imo, His Royal Highness Samuel Ohiri, ostensibly on the orders of Gov. Okorocha.

play Commissioning the Jacob Zuma road in Owerri (Total Media)

 

See the series of tweets and clap backs by Sebyeng and many Nigerians:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

