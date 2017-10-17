See how this SA man insulted Nigeria because of Imo Gov

Following the unveiling of a statue of the South African President, Jacob Zuma, by Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha in Owerri, the state capital, a young South African has been pouring insults on Nigeria.

The young man, Rudolf Sebyeng with the Twitter handle @iAmKingducer, has been trending on social media when he tweeted that he never knew that Nigeria is such a clueless country shortly after the Governor unveiled the statue reportedly worth N520 million.

Apart from the statue, Okorocha also named a road after the Zuma who has been at the center of corruption and rape cases in his country.

For Sebyeng, the act of Okorocha in honouring his President showed that Nigeria and Nigerians do not know what they are doing and are instead honouring a man who is seen as very corrupt.

This is what Sebyeng tweeted:

'I never thought Nigeria is such a clueless country' - South African man reacts to the unveiling of President Zuma's statue in Owerri."

After posting the tweet, Sebyeng got into a Twitter fight with Nigerians who did not like what he wrote but with a great sense of humour, he gave it back to everyone who made a comment on his tweet.

See the series of tweets here:

"Apparently some Governor in Imo State named a street after Jacob Zuma and also unveiled his statue."

"Today I learned that there's a man called Rochas Okorocha. Corrupt as Zuma, same head shape as Zuma."

Apart from the statue and the street named after Zuma, the state also conferred him with the title of Ochiagha Imo [The head of Imo Warriors], by the Eze Imo, His Royal Highness Samuel Ohiri, ostensibly on the orders of Gov. Okorocha.

See the series of tweets and clap backs by Sebyeng and many Nigerians: