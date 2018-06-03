news

Security operatives reportedly stormed a brothel in the Galadima area of Maiduguri, Borno state, reportedly arresting the sex workers inside as well as their clients.

Gistmania reports that the brothel was subsequently demolished, a charged which was led by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan and Commissioner for Land & Survey, Sugun Mai Mele as well as staff of the ministry as well as a high-Powered Committee set up by the Borno State Government.

The committee has reportedly been charged with demolishing Illegal structures in the state and has seen over ten hotels in Baga road demolished yesterday, June 2, 2018.

According to the reports, the hostels which were situated behind the Baga Timber Shed include: Barka Da zuwa 1 & 2, Loyal City, Make We Flex, Favour land and Maintenance hotel, to name a few.

Residents in the area revealed that the hotels served as a hideout for criminals and young drug peddlers and was also notorious for cult-related activities.

According to them, some unknown cult groups converged in this area for their late night meetings.

Gistmania also reports that a local baby factory was uncovered in the area, where young girls between the ages of 16 and 18 agree to marry miscreants who marry as many as four wives and keep them in abandoned buildings where they produce children.

Residents say that the buildings are notorious for hosting naming ceremonies almost on a daily basis.

The reports revealed that youths in the area have commended the Borno State Government for the exercise, adding that the demolition will bring sanity to the area while reducing the rate of crime, prostitution as well as drug-related activities, which endanger the lives and future of children in the area.