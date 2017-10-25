Save A Life :  62yr old gives birth to triplets after 33 years of barrenness

Mrs Samba Dokubo Briggs, from Port Harcourt Nigeria, has become the first ever over 60 years old woman to have successfully carried and delivered triplets, 2 boys and 1 girl after 33 years of marriage. Mrs Samba Dokubo Briggs married to Mr Peter Greywood Briggs in 1983.

The couple had initial challenges of achieving pregnancy. Had visited a number of centres without success.

They were however directed to Save A Life Mission Hospital Port Harcourt,where she had laparoscopic removal of fibroids and later be treated for infertility through ICSI (intra cytoplasmic sperm injection) the advanced IVF technique.

From her testimony she entered menopause several years ago but was treated to see her menses again for three months before the treatment that gave her triplets after 33 year of marriage. Wonders of the Age indeed! Congratulations ma!'

This is a featured post.