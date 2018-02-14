Home > Gist > Metro >

Satan has a job for you if you fornicate on valentine's day

Scary Detail Facebook user thinks you are likely a victim of witchcraft if you fornicate on Valentine's Day

Fornication can bring about destruction in the hands of Satan according to a Facebook user.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Facebook user thinks the act of fornication is connected to witchcraft. play

A Facebook user thinks the act of fornication is connected to witchcraft.

(Wordpress)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Valentine's Day celebration takes effect, a Facebook user, Chukwuba Chiluba has some words of advice for you if you are the type that engages in fornication. This is aimed at protecting romance seekers from witchcraft.

Chiluba who shared a post on Monday, February 12, 2018, described the act of witchcraft and fornication as related components. She considered the latter as a tool used deliberately to anger God.

According to the counsel giver, anyone who has sex while unmarried either patronizes witchcraft or is a victim.

The couple only had three weeks to their wedding before the groom caught his wife-to-be in bed with his best man. play You are likely a victim of witchcraft if you fornicate on Valentine's day (Vivalasgidi)

 

Quoting a book from the Bible, the concerned Facebook user revealed that idolatry is a component of witchcraft. She ended her comments by offering prayers on behalf of those afflicted by the devil.

"Fornication and witchcraft are twin sisters.

"In witches coven, fornication is a free for all activity. They deliberately engage in it to provoke God to anger. One way you can easily recognize a witch or wizard is their lose and seductive nature.

"Another evil of fornication is the loss of power or vision. If you fornicate, you can easily loose spiritual power.

"If you are a fornicator, Satan will give you something else- an idol to take the place of God in your life. It is impossible for the one who is living in fornication to serve God.

"Every fornicator is either into witchcraft, or is a victim of witchcraft.

"These heinous sins are combined, hence God cannot stand anyone who fornicates.

"According to 1 Samuel 15:23, there is a link between witchcraft and idolatry. Every witch, wizard or subscriber to the occult in any form is an idolater.

"Ask that God’s judgement will come on unrepentant agents of darkness sent to seduce men and women of God all over the world," writes Chiluba.

Give yourself a treat this Valentine

Ifeanyi Valentine Romeo, an Onitsha-based businessman who is also a hunter, has offered followers on his Facebook page an opportunity to have an experience of how a bite of deer meat tastes like, having caught two on his farm, announced for auction around Valentine's day.

On Sunday, February 11, 2018, he invited his followers to contact him privately if they were thinking of having a crisp succulent stake encounter, when they have had a taste of the animal's flesh.

Onitsha businessman turned hunter wants you to bite a deer for val. play You are likely a victim of witchcraft if you fornicate on Valentine's day (Fox News)

ALSO READ: Onitsha businessman turned hunter wants you to bite a deer for val

Only friends who were able to reach him by 1:30 PM on the day would have had a chance of getting a feel of this following the time-bound announcement.

Pictures shows Romeo holding the hunting prizes, while he was simply just examining the cash worthy corpses of the ruminant mammals in another image.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Believe It Or Not Snake allegedly swallows N36m cash at Benue officebullet
2 JAMB Nigerians react to 'money swallowing' mystery snakebullet
3 Child Abuse Video evidence reveals how school supervisor sexually...bullet

Related Articles

Konji Na Bastard Sex starved man rapes donkey to coma [Video]
'Pastor Sharp Sharp' 'Juju' pastor who reportedly cures cancer by sucking women's breasts arrested
Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building
Bad Timing Mentally challenged couple unhappy sex was interrupted
Holy Holy The unique life of a woman who got pregnant without having sex
Child Abuse Video evidence reveals how school supervisor sexually molested 2-yr-old girl
Human Cruelty Pastor turns monster to protect son from future babymama
Gbege! Unripe 11-yr-old girl impregnated by brother gives birth
Deadly Superstitions Man stopped from killing son who tried to murder him in dream

Metro

Challenged teenager.
Wasting Life Sex lover is spending 21 years in jail for putting manhood in little boy's mouth
The deceased, Binta Safiyanu, was a wife a Katsina state parliament member.
Painful Death Women dies after consuming breast milk concoction
Chrisland School reacts to alleged sexual assault of 2-year-old pupil by staff
Child Abuse Chrisland reacts to alleged sexual assault of 2-year-old pupil by staff
5 best spots to celebrate this Valentine's day on low budget in Lagos
Valentine’s Day Hotels, eateries make last minute preparations for celebration