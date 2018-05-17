news

A female student wearing a hijab, has been tied to a cross for arriving late to school but a SARS officer tries to save the day.

The event reportedly occurred at the Meteorite Standard School, Ayetoro, Ogun State, on Wednesday, May 16, 2017. This was made possible through an effort made by the policeman.

According to a post published via Instablog9ja's IG the following day, the action has led to the arrest of the school principal , Afolayan Joseph.

The school administrator allegedly had two students who study at the learning center tied to a cross under his watch.

They were made to receive harsh horsewhips on their body, a report says.

