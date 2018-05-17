Home > Gist > Metro >

SARS officer receives praise for saving crucified female student

SARS officer receives praise for saving crucified female student

The police are investigating a school administrator over the crucifixion of a two students who reportedly arrived late to work.

Principal tie 2 students to ‘crosses’ for coming late to school play

A SARS operative has been praised for attempting to save some students from hard punishment.

(Punch)
A female student wearing a hijab, has been tied to a cross for arriving late to school but a SARS officer tries to save the day.

The event reportedly occurred at the Meteorite Standard School, Ayetoro, Ogun State, on Wednesday, May 16, 2017. This was made possible through an effort made by the policeman.

Principal tie 2 students to 'crosses' for coming late to school play Principal at school where female student was crucified arrested (Punch)

 

According to a post published via Instablog9ja's IG the following day, the action has led to the arrest of the school principal, Afolayan Joseph.

The school administrator allegedly had two students who study at the learning center tied to a cross under his watch.

play The police has arrested the principal at a school where two students were tied on a cross for arriving late to school. (Independent)

They were made to receive harsh horsewhips on their body, a report says.

ALSO READ: Students in Anambra made to write exams in darkness

play SARS officer receives praise for helping students. (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

It was gathered that the state criminal investigation department is handling investigations following an intervention by an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

