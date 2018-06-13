Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier

Wrong Move SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier

A group of SARS operatives experienced a unique kind of difficulty after meeting with a soldier thought to be a fraudster.

  • Published:
SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier play

A confrontation between a group of SARS operatives and a soldier reiterates the concern over police brutality in Nigeria.

(Tribune Online)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, the officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) had too much to chew following an assault on a soldier thought to be a Yahoo Boy.

A footage shared via Instagram today showed a violent scene revealing a confrontation between a group of policemen and the serviceman.

 

The soldier who was dressed casually did not appear pleased following the assault which ensured his shirt was ripped.

As seen in the video, the party engaged themselves in an unfriendly conversation held close to a vehicle suspected to be owned by the soldier.

SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier play

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered SARS operatives to put an end to an indiscriminate search of civilians.

(thewillnigeria.com)

 

The incident is coming at the heels of an order by the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris who warned SARS officers against needless search.

This was his reaction to the call on social media urging the police force to dismiss the unit.

ALSO READ: Fulani herdsmen kill SARS officers who tried to settle fight

Unpopular SARS nearly kill Lagosians shot at around Fela Shrine

Some Lagosians are thankful for lives after surviving an attack allegedly launched by operatives of the Federal unit of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS).

This was confirmed in an IG post shared on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

The victims were reportedly shot at around Fela Shrine as revealed in a short footage which showed damages done to a car by bullets believed to be fired by the policemen four days before the report.

 

A voice heard in the clip expressed a feeling of shock while processing the attack by the officers.

Many of their colleagues have become a subject of criticism from Nigerians who seem to be a target of brutal handling by the police considered out of touch with civility.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Set-Up Journalist falls for trap which caught him in bed with married...bullet
3 Over And Out Lagosian commits suicide under 3rd mainland bridgebullet

Related Articles

Enjoying Life SARS trio abandon guns to smoke weed in snitch video
"G Boy Diaries" SARS forces I.T consultant to lie about being a Yahoo Boy
Yahoo Boys Crowd of internet fraudsters to be deported from Ghana
Police Brutality SARS operatives arrest Okada rider to replace Yahoo Boy
Yahoo Boys SARS begged to arrest fraudsters, not fine boys
Mind Your Business Fulani herdsmen kill SARS officers who tried to settle fight
Wonder Woman Naked Nigerian lady takes on 2 others over man in Germany
#EndSARS Unpopular SARS nearly kill Lagosians shot at around Fela Shrine

Metro

Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for theft
In Abuja Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for theft
Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife
Church goer watches porn as pastor preaches
Unbelievable Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches
Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts
Bad End Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts