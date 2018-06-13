news

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, the officers of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) had too much to chew following an assault on a soldier thought to be a Yahoo Boy .

A footage shared via Instagram today showed a violent scene revealing a confrontation between a group of policemen and the serviceman.

The soldier who was dressed casually did not appear pleased following the assault which ensured his shirt was ripped.

As seen in the video, the party engaged themselves in an unfriendly conversation held close to a vehicle suspected to be owned by the soldier.

The incident is coming at the heels of an order by the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris who warned SARS officers against needless search.

This was his reaction to the call on social media urging the police force to dismiss the unit.

Unpopular SARS nearly kill Lagosians shot at around Fela Shrine

Some Lagosians are thankful for lives after surviving an attack allegedly launched by operatives of the Federal unit of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS).

This was confirmed in an IG post shared on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

The victims were reportedly shot at around Fela Shrine as revealed in a short footage which showed damages done to a car by bullets believed to be fired by the policemen four days before the report.

A voice heard in the clip expressed a feeling of shock while processing the attack by the officers.

Many of their colleagues have become a subject of criticism from Nigerians who seem to be a target of brutal handling by the police considered out of touch with civility.