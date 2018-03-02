Sadness over marriage between old Nigerian man, Indian girl

news

Negative reactions have met reports concerning marriage between a 60-year-old Nigerian man who reportedly got hitched a 15-year-old Indian girl .

Comments circulating online media saw social media users express a disapproval over the acceptance of the union has received from the teenager's parents.

A picture posted on Instagram showed family members of the latter striking a pose with her husband.

The reaction of an observer, Natasha Chauhan proved to be the highlight of responses which mainly bothered on shock. It seemed unbelievable to most that such relationship had found acceptance in the current clime of cultural advancement.

"In India... A probably 15 yr old Muslim child married to a probably 60 yr old Nigerian... Her Dad looks quite okay with it...," writes Chauhan.

Though there have been a widespread criticism concerning marriages between young girls and older partners, Islam has however offered no condemnation against the practice nor openly approved it.

Getting the consent of the child's parent appears to be one of the yardstick considered for legitimacy of the relationship.

Child marriage in Nigeria

The child bride pandemic appears to be an Africa-wide affair.

Some cultures in Nigeria are known for supporting unions between an older man and a child.

A civil Nigerian society however has no love for such a relationship but hasn't been able to offer an acceptable justification in respect to their demands.

The desire to have it removed introduced the #ChildNotBride campaign which saw public protests against the practice.

Part of the demands of the participants included ensuring that the Nigerian Senate make a law that will make it punishable to marry a girl who has not clocked 18.

The maturity of the bride who is considered not equipped for the challenges of marriage is however subject to contextual analysis.

Some Muslims believe that a girl can marry a much older man if her family approves the relationship or if there is a mutual interest is exhibited by the couple.