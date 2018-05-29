Home > Gist > Metro >

Sad mum unable to see new baby before it disappeared in nurse's care

Members of a Kogi State community are interested in torturing a nurse who is believed to have made a baby disappear.

A mother sits silently as she ponders about the disappearance of her child.

The face of a sad mother, Joy Idah Mudi, suggests grief inspired by the disappearance of her new born baby.

According to the National Helm News, the latter vanished while in care of one of the nurses at the Peniel Maternity and Clinic located in Anyingba, Kogi State.

Sympathizers gather at the health center as they processed the disappearance of a new-born baby.

Mudi reportedly delivered her child at the health facility also known as "Mummy’s hospital" on Sunday, May 27, 2018, but was prevented from seeing her baby by the hospital staff who put her in a different ward.

Fitumu, a relation of the Mudi's husband confirmed that the infant was receiving care from the nurse who was not identified.

ALSO READ: Malian who rescued baby gets French citizenship from President Macron

A picture revealed members of Anyingba community during a visit to the health center.

Community members gather at the Anyingba Police Station to demand the release of a nurse believed to be responsible for the disappearance of an infant.

They reportedly visited a police station where the carer was taken to demand for her release.

This is allegedly to help serve a goal of torturing her.

