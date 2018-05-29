news

The face of a sad mother , Joy Idah Mudi, suggests grief inspired by the disappearance of her new born baby.

According to the National Helm News, the latter vanished while in care of one of the nurses at the Peniel Maternity and Clinic located in Anyingba, Kogi State.

Mudi reportedly delivered her child at the health facility also known as "Mummy’s hospital" on Sunday, May 27, 2018, but was prevented from seeing her baby by the hospital staff who put her in a different ward.

Fitumu, a relation of the Mudi's husband confirmed that the infant was receiving care from the nurse who was not identified.

A picture revealed members of Anyingba community during a visit to the health center.

They reportedly visited a police station where the carer was taken to demand for her release.

This is allegedly to help serve a goal of torturing her.