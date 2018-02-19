Home > Gist > Metro >

Drug Trafficking: Rwandan court jails Nigerian woman for 6 years

Drug Trafficking Nigerian woman bags 6 year jail term in Rwanda

The chamber for international crimes at the High Court in Rwanda handed down the sentence on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Priscilla Duru appearing in court.

A Nigerian woman, Priscilla Duru has been sentenced to jail for six years in Rwanda for drug trafficking.

According to LIB, the chamber for international crimes at the High Court in Rwanda handed down the sentence on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Duru, who was in tears, told the court that she did not know the content of the bag, adding that it was handed to her by a Tanzanian woman.

She said that a family friend who owned a pharmacy store asked her to help him bring the bag, purportedly containing a particular drug, Ephedrine to Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Nigerian student arrested in Australia for drug trafficking

Duru admits trafficking heroine

NewTimes reports that she had earlier admitted that she was carrying heroine, while pleading for mercy, when she appeared in court in January, 2017.

In her ruling, the presiding Judge, Alice Rulisa said that the court established that Duru intentionally came into the country to traffic drugs.

Duru will serve her prison term in Muhanga Prison, and is also expected to pay a fine of 2 million Rwandan francs.

