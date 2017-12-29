Richmond Gates Estate :  The Nigerian ‘Beverly Hills’ celebrates Christmas

news

Richmond Gates Estate by Haven Homes in the Lekki Peninsula recently threw a Christmas party for her residents and as expected, the resident celebrities were not missing in action.



Richmond Gates Estate is an emerging city for celebrities. With its quiet streets and cul-de-sacs, state-of-the-art security systems, 24 Hr uninterrupted electricity, the estate is haven for celebrities.



Built by Haven Homes, Richmond Gates Estate offers a quiet oasis for celebrities and expatriates with their families. With long years and experience in estate development, Haven Homes latest product, Richmond Gates estate, was built with celebrities’ vips and expatriates privacy in mind such that from the building to the winding driveways, the idea is to create a special area that will become an haven for celebrities convenience in the ever bustling Nigerian commercial city of Lagos.





Situated in Lekki, with a standard recreation centre and a shopping mall, Richmond Gates Estate is a paradise on earth. It boast of a standard swimming pool and gym. No stone was left unturned to make the estate feel homely and extraordinary in beauty and luxury.





Top Nigerian celebrities A List celebrities are already residents in the estate and many more are coming. Celebrities love their privacy and Richmond Gates Estate is doing what Beverly Hills is doing for Nigerian celebrities.

This is a sponsored post.