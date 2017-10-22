Home > Gist > Metro >

Researchers to explore the "Gates of Hell"

Stranger things Archaeologists claim to have found the "Gates of Hell"

The lava fields that the structures were built on, was still very active at the time, with hardened lava seeming to have flowed over some of the gates.

  • Published:
Footage of what is assumed to be the Gates of Hell play

Footage of what is assumed to be the Gates of Hell

(the nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

According to news reports, Archaeologists have found what they claim to be the gates of hell.

The new discovery which was made in Saudi Arabia, according to BGR.com, goes against the fact that researchers when searching for remnants of structures and settlements built by ancient people, they usually focus on areas that should have been hospitable to human life at the time.

ALSO READ: Archaeologists find the burial place of Jesus Christ

Archaeologists reportedly discovered the existence of hundreds of stone “gates” situated in and around ancient lava domes, in an area that is easily described as a hellish landscape, without vegetation and water.

According to the reports, The structures which reportedly measure from 40 feet to nearly 1,700 feet in length, are crude in their construction and built with rough rocks that are assumed to have withstood thousands of years of wear and tear.

Another interesting fact about this discovery is that the lava fields that the structures were built on, was still very active at the time, with hardened lava seeming to have flowed over some of the gates.

David Kennedy of the Western University of Australia, who led the research, wrote: "Gates are found almost exclusively in bleak, inhospitable lava fields with scant water or vegetation, places seemingly amongst the most unwelcoming to our species."

He noted that the structures “appear to be the oldest man-made structures in the landscape,” and that at the moment “no obvious explanation of their purpose can be discerned.”

The Nation reports that the discovery was made using satellite imagery, and with the help of bird's eye view,  the researchers were able to identify nearly 400 of the gates in the same area.

Other seeming manmade structures, including the odd walls and what appear to be animal traps and wheel-shaped objects which are yet to be identified, were spotted.

As for the age of the construction, the current best guess is somewhere in the neighbourhood of 9,000 years.

ALSO READ: Discover The Tunes Of Laura Mvula: An Unusual Offering!

The researchers are preparing to launch some kind of expedition to investigate the site and possibly come up with some kind of explanation as to why the structures exist and their use, as the next step in their research.

The structures and their precarious location are so mysterious that there’s bound to be an even greater story waiting to be told.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Pastor Enoch Adeboye 'You are creating business centers, not churches' -...bullet
2 Morning Teaser 'My best friend's wife is carrying my baby'bullet
3 Mad Desperation This lady's craze for iPhone 8 will lead her into hellbullet

Related Articles

End Times This church now issue receipts for deliverance
Monkey Pox Group says Gov. Wike used disease scare to discredit military
Shameless Bunch Lady drugs 17-yr-old sister, gets boyfriend to rape her
Final Escape Police officer allegedly commits suicide over Borno posting
Fraud Man charged with theft of woman’s ATM card, N184,000, gets N200,000 bail
Do Me, I Do You 'My landlord drinks at my beer parlour but doesn't pay,' Tenant tells court
Satanic Perverts Landlord, tenant in court for raping 13-yr-old housemaid
Criminal In Training Bricklayer, mechanic docked for allegedly robbing residents with toy gun
Crucify Him 34-yr-old architect in court over alleged defilement of 5-year-old niece
Ritual Alert Corpse of unidentified lady dumped by roadside in Delta [Graphic Photos]

Metro

Criminal arrested for crime
Birds Of A Feather Pastor, assistant, jailed for drugging, raping female church members
Tecno Phone brand storms Dubai again to launch Phantom 8
In Malawi Mob kills 9 suspected vampires
Itel Brand celebrates 10th year anniversary with launch of most affordable dual selfie camera phones