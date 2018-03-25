Home > Gist > Metro >

Rent agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers

Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers

Habeeb, also known as Babatunde Salaudeen tricked the rent seekers and made a whopping N28 million ($77,840) of them, under the guise of renting to them 13 apartments in a building located at Alapere-Ketu, Lagos.

  • Published:
Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers play

Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A housing agent who claimed to be a site engineer has been handed a jail term of 1,230 years prison term by Lagos High Court in Igbosere, Nigeria for defrauding 101 people who intended to rent apartments.

Habeeb, also known as Babatunde Salaudeen tricked the rent seekers and made a whopping N28 million ($77,840) of them, under the guise of renting to them 13 apartments in a building located at Alapere-Ketu, Lagos.

Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers play

Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers

 

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who did the prosecution said the convict’s brother who owns the very building he used to defraud the unsuspecting rent seekers is at large, as they believe that he conspired with the convict to orchestrate and execute the whole scam.

READ MORE: I saw my zip opening by itself – Imam caught defiling 2-year-old girl says

Habeeb was found guilty of 82 counts of conspiring with his elder brother, Alhaji Ishola Salaudeen to obtain the N28m under false pretence in 2013, according to The Nation.

Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers play

Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers

 

Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye who sentenced the convict said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had proven its case against Habeeb beyond reasonable doubts.

So-called housing or rent agents defrauding accommodation seekers is a common development in countries with housing deficit, including Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki homebullet
2 No Play-Play Violent Nollywood movie scene turns to real life drama...bullet
3 Saved At Last Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, this ex-junkie...bullet

Related Articles

Jealousy My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes
Video Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe
Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex with female colleague

Metro

Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bush
WhatsApp message to wrong number results in marriage
Pleasant Coincidence WhatsApp message to wrong number results in marriage 3 months later
Mysterious Death Choir member found dead after leaving home with boyfriend
Death lurks in the sweetness
Deadly Passion Man caught after secretly burying lover who died during sex romp