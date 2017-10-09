After searching for a job for many years, Emeh finally found one with a good salary and prospect for future development.

But the only thing that is posing as a stumbling block is the fact that her female boss has been harassing sexually and wants to force her into a lesbian relationship.

The boss who is a married and respectable woman in the society, has given Emeh an ultimatum to either accept her proposal or be fired.

Read her story here:

"My name is Emeh, a 26-year-old lady working with a Public Relations firm in Lagos. The company is owned by a society woman who is married with four children.

I got this job after five years of a fruitless search for a job and I had vowed to do everything it takes to keep it because of what I went through when even my family thought I was amounting to nothing after spending so much for me to get a university education.

But I did not bargain for what am getting now because my seemingly respectable married boss and deaconess in her church, shocked me by telling me she wanted us to have a lesbian relationship.

When she made the proposition two weeks ago, I could not believe my ears and wondered if she was just teasing me but when she insisted that she was in love with me and wanted me to be her lover, I knew that would be the beginning of a problem.

I should have taken notice of the fact that when I started the job, my boss took special attention to me and always complimented my dressing even though my clothes were nothing outstanding as I could not afford better clothes.

After just one month, she called me into her office and told me she was impressed with my job and that she was increasing my salary by about 50%. I was so grateful and thanked her profusely.

Once in a while, she would invite me for lunch or bought me gifts whenever she traveled. I was becoming the envy of the other staff who felt I was being given preferential treatment by the boss though I was relatively new.

But everything became clear the day she told me she wanted me to be her lover. She confessed she was bisexual and was madly in love with me. She complimented my boobs, saying she could not wait to suck them.

While she was talking, she was making attempts to touch my breasts but I kept fending her off. She promised to increase my salary to five times what I was getting, take me on foreign trips, introduce me to important women in the society and even make me a partner in her business.

I am seriously confused at the moment. I know what I stand to gain if I agree to be her lesbian partner but that is something I have never done or dreamt of doing in my life.

As much as the offer is tempting, I also do not want to debase myself by going into a lesbian affair with a woman.

She has given me one month to make up my mind or lose my job and all the good things she has promised me.

Please, I need advise fast.

Emeh."

What do you think Emeh should do in this situation?

How Nigeria voted:

Emeh should resign from the job immediately - 73%

Emeh should take the opportunity to become rich - 11%

Emeh should report the boss to her husband - 3%

Emeh should threaten to expose the woman so she could leave her alone - 14%

How would your vote swing here?