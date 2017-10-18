Readers say Annabel should fight for her husband spiritually

Annabel and Bernard had a very happy marriage which produced three children and they had vowed never to leave each other till death did them part.

But a rich old woman comes into the setting and is using her money to lure her husband who has left his wife and home and moved in with the woman.

Annabel needs to fight for her marriage and get her husband back but how would she go about it?

Read her story here:

"My name is Annabel, a 34-year-old woman. I have been married to Bernard for 12 years now with three children but presently, my marriage is on the verge of collapse after my husband left me for an older woman.

When we got married, we were madly in love and we always prayed to grow old together and watch our children grow into adults.

Bernard kept promising me that nothing would ever make him leave me and that he would never cheat on me but now, all those promises mean nothing to him as he has left me and moved in with a 56-year-old woman who is 18 years older than he is.

In all our years together, I had done everything to make our marriage work and never denied him anything he wanted. Even when he did not have money, I had to support him with what I make from my business.

I did everything and lived for my family but Bernard has betrayed me in the most callous way anyone can ever think of.

It started when I began hearing stories of how he was seen with one rich old woman who has a chain of businesses all over Lagos.

Some of my friends who had seen him with the woman several times, warned me that something sinister was in the offing and that I should sit up and get back my husband.

They feared she could have used charms on him because he was like her Personal Assistant and was always at her beck and call.

But when I asked him, he denied having any relationship with the woman, saying she is only trying to help him set up a business. He repeated that his family was so important for him to throw it away.

Initially, I believed him because I had to but the rumours persisted and I knew I had to do something. I managed to get the woman's number and called her. I pleaded with her to leave my husband alone to look after his family.

I was shocked when Bernard stormed home that evening and gave me the beating of my life, accusing me of trying to take away his meal ticket.

After beating me, he stormed out of the house and for three months now, my husband has been living with the woman. He sends money for the children's fees and upkeep but has told me he is not coming back.

All the pleas from our families and friends have fallen on deaf ears as Bernard has refused to listen to voices of reason.

I now know the woman used juju on my husband but I want my family back together. I need help urgently.

Annabel."

The teaser for the day was:

What do you think Annabel should do to get Bernard back?

How Nigeria voted:

Annabel should fight the battle spiritually - 50%

Annabel should go and confront the woman - 2%

Annabel should report the matter to the police - 10%

Annabel should forget Bernard and move on - 36%

How would you vote here?