Home > Gist > Metro >

Readers say Annabel should fight for her husband spiritually

Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Annabel should fight for her husband spiritually

50% of Pulse Nigeria Poll voters say Annabel should take her problems to God and fight the woman trying to break her home spiritually.

  • Published:
This crying woman needs help urgently play

This crying woman needs help urgently

(Shutter Stock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Annabel and Bernard had a very happy marriage which produced three children and they had vowed never to leave each other till death did them part.

But a rich old woman comes into the setting and is using her money to lure her husband who has left his wife and home and moved in with the woman.

Annabel needs to fight for her marriage and get her husband back but how would she go about it?

Read her story here:

"My name is Annabel, a 34-year-old woman. I have been married to Bernard for 12 years now with three children but presently, my marriage is on the verge of collapse after my husband left me for an older woman.

When we got married, we were madly in love and we always prayed to grow old together and watch our children grow into adults.

Bernard kept promising me that nothing would ever make him leave me and that he would never cheat on me but now, all those promises mean nothing to him as he has left me and moved in with a 56-year-old woman who is 18 years older than he is.

ALSO READ: "Morning Teaser: 'Help: My husband has left me for an older woman'"

In all our years together, I had done everything to make our marriage work and never denied him anything he wanted. Even when he did not have money, I had to support him with what I make from my business.

I did everything and lived for my family but Bernard has betrayed me in the most callous way anyone can ever think of.

It started when I began hearing stories of how he was seen with one rich old woman who has a chain of businesses all over Lagos.

Some of my friends who had seen him with the woman several times, warned me that something sinister was in the offing and that I should sit up and get back my husband.

They feared she could have used charms on him because he was like her Personal Assistant and was always at her beck and call.

But when I asked him, he denied having any relationship with the woman, saying she is only trying to help him set up a business. He repeated that his family was so important for him to throw it away.

Initially, I believed him because I had to but the rumours persisted and I knew I had to do something. I managed to get the woman's number and called her. I pleaded with her to leave my husband alone to look after his family.

I was shocked when Bernard stormed home that evening and gave me the beating of my life, accusing me of trying to take away his meal ticket.

ALSO READ: "Pulse Nigeria Poll: Readers say they will leave vengeance to God if a friend snatched their spouse"

After beating me, he stormed out of the house and for three months now, my husband has been living with the woman. He sends money for the children's fees and upkeep but has told me he is not coming back.

All the pleas from our families and friends have fallen on deaf ears as Bernard has refused to listen to voices of reason.

I now know the woman used juju on my husband but I want my family back together. I need help urgently.

Annabel."

The teaser for the day was:

What do you think Annabel should do to get Bernard back?

How Nigeria voted:

Annabel should fight the battle spiritually - 50%

Annabel should go and confront the woman - 2%

Annabel should report the matter to the police - 10%

Annabel should forget Bernard and move on - 36%

How would you vote here?

More

Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will not divorce a cheating spouse
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze 'What you call a church is events/business center'- OAP...bullet
2 In Nigeria This man bought 15 cars and built four houses after selling...bullet
3 Rochas Okorocha See how this SA man insulted Nigeria because of Imo Govbullet

Related Articles

Morning Teaser 'Help! My best friend has snatched my husband'
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Debbie should forgive her cheating husband
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Ireti to forgive her cheating husband
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Calista should get a man of God to deliver her
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say it is wrong to inherit a woman
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers tell Onyinye to confess to her husband
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will divorce a spouse who used charms on them
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Eucharia to pray for God to save her marriage

Metro

Who will help this crying lady?
Morning Teaser 'I have been turned into a sex slave in my uncle's house'
Ese Idehen got what he did not bargain for sleeping with another man's wife
No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]
Lagos' Market Hustlers These young men will show you how to make it in the city of dreams
The Men's Roundtable
Men's Roundtable Rochas Okorocha and the embarrassing Zuma statue