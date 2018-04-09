news

Pastor Timothy Owoade of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has shared a testimony concerning how he raised his dead wife with a cloth anointed by overseer, Enoch Adeboye.

His experience was compiled in a Premium Times News report published on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Owoade's spouse reportedly died during a family prayer session but it wasn't meant to be the end for the woman according to the order at which things unfolded.

While taking his wife to the hospital, the RCCG pastor remembered a piece of cloth earlier by the overseer.

The formerly dead parter reportedly awakened after a concerned husband wrapped the blessed material around her.

"During the March Holy Ghost Service which coincided with Mr Adeboye’s birthday, many people had expected him to bless holy oil or handkerchiefs for the congregation, but he said he had not been directed by God to do that.

"Instead, he prayed to anoint clothes people wore that day, advising that they could be used during difficult cases for miracles.

"One morning, last month, a pastor, Timothy Owoade, woke up early to pray with his wife in the bedroom before joining their children for the larger family prayers.

"He recalled that as he prayed there was no response from his wife – not even the usual 'Amen.'

"Surprised, he tapped her and asked if she was okay, but there was no response. He quickly examined her and noticed she was dead.

"He raised alarm which attracted the children and neighbours.

"As they were taking her to the hospital, he remembered the clothes he wore to the March Holy Ghost Service, rushed for them to wrap around the corpse.

"Amid shouts of praise, he said his wife came back to life before they got to the hospital, where she was certified okay," the Premium Times News expressed in a report.

Reverend Father Mbaka reportedly resurrects infant initially confirmed dead

In Enugu, a baby girl initially confirmed dead was reportedly resurrected by Reverend Father Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry during a service held on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

According to many reports, the infant was presented to the clergyman in a box during a crusade. He commenced the act of healing by laying hands of the child which soon resulted in the resurrection of the child.

Images circulating the internet saw him handover the infant to a woman believed to be its mother, who alongside an excited crowd rejoiced over the miracle.

Reverend Father Mbaka came into the public consciousness during the pre-election period that saw Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari emerge during his bid to be the country's leader in the year 2015.

He was fiercely against Goodluck Jonathan who he blamed for the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Recent events have seen question the chances of Buhari president in 2019, due to complaints by the citizens.