Home > Gist > Metro >

RCCG pastor revives dead wife with cloth anointed by Enoch Adeboye

Miracle Working God RCCG pastor revives dead wife with cloth anointed by Enoch Adeboye

A piece of clothing anointed by Pastor Enoch Adeboye proved to be the saving grace for a formerly dead woman.

  • Published:
Pastor Enoch Adeboye offered a new hope of life to a woman initially confirmed dead. play

Pastor Enoch Adeboye offered a new hope of life to a woman initially confirmed dead.

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pastor Timothy Owoade of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has shared a testimony concerning how he raised his dead wife with a cloth anointed by overseer, Enoch Adeboye.

His experience was compiled in a Premium Times News report published on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Owoade's spouse reportedly died during a family prayer session but it wasn't meant to be the end for the woman according to the order at which things unfolded.

play RCCG pastor revives dead wife with cloth anointed by Enoch Adeboye (Hotspot Lagos)

 

While taking his wife to the hospital, the RCCG pastor remembered a piece of cloth earlier by the overseer.

The formerly dead parter reportedly awakened after a concerned husband wrapped the blessed material around her.

"During the March Holy Ghost Service which coincided with Mr Adeboye’s birthday, many people had expected him to bless holy oil or handkerchiefs for the congregation, but he said he had not been directed by God to do that.

"Instead, he prayed to anoint clothes people wore that day, advising that they could be used during difficult cases for miracles.

"One morning, last month, a pastor, Timothy Owoade, woke up early to pray with his wife in the bedroom before joining their children for the larger family prayers.

"He recalled that as he prayed there was no response from his wife – not even the usual 'Amen.'

"Surprised, he tapped her and asked if she was okay, but there was no response. He quickly examined her and noticed she was dead.

"He raised alarm which attracted the children and neighbours.

"As they were taking her to the hospital, he remembered the clothes he wore to the March Holy Ghost Service, rushed for them to wrap around the corpse.

"Amid shouts of praise, he said his wife came back to life before they got to the hospital, where she was certified okay," the Premium Times News expressed in a report.

ALSO READ: Church members flog floor aggressively to fight spiritual enemy

Reverend Father Mbaka reportedly resurrects infant initially confirmed dead

In Enugu, a baby girl initially confirmed dead was reportedly resurrected by Reverend Father Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry during a service held on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

According to many reports, the infant was presented to the clergyman in a box during a crusade. He commenced the act of healing by laying hands of the child which soon resulted in the resurrection of the child.

The cleric is seen holding the baby after miracle. play

The cleric is seen holding the baby after miracle.

(LIB)

 

Images circulating the internet saw him handover the infant to a woman believed to be its mother, who alongside an excited crowd rejoiced over the miracle.

Reverend Father Mbaka came into the public consciousness during the pre-election period that saw Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari emerge during his bid to be the country's leader in the year 2015.

ALSO READ: Buhari didn't give me one kobo - Cleric says

A crowd who attended the crusade are seen in a joyful mood after the miracle. play

A crowd who attended the crusade are seen in a joyful mood after the miracle.

(LIB)

 

He was fiercely against Goodluck Jonathan who he blamed for the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Recent events have seen question the chances of Buhari president in 2019, due to complaints by the citizens.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Alizee 5 things to know about singer reportedly murdered by Danish husbandbullet
2 Alizee Singer's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murderbullet
3 Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemybullet

Related Articles

No Shame! Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid
'Pastor Sharp Sharp' 'Juju' pastor who reportedly cures cancer by sucking women's breasts arrested
No Joke! Congo church heals members by a sip of beer
Extraordinary Minutes old baby shocks midwives by walking [Video]
Shocking MFM pastor slumps, dies during service
Transformed Soul Born again native doctor exposes pastor who uses charm for healing
Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet [Graphic Photo]
Miracle Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God for life

Metro

Young Nigerians leading the change: Seun Omobo, foreign affairs ministry and NEDI
Nation Building Young Nigerians leading the change: Seun Omobo, foreign affairs ministry and NEDI
The driver of a commercial vehicle entered a panic mode after discovering a dead man in his vehicle.
Sticky Situation Lagos cab man in trouble after passenger dies in vehicle following UBA withdrawal
Suspected gay men were arrested after the HIV disease was spread in the group.
War Zone Spread of HIV among gay partners in Ikotun leads to bloody fight
Alizee who was reportedly killed by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, had been lined up for an imminent music event before her murder.
Alizee Examination of late singer's corpse suggests husband was extremely violent