Rally in memory of Alizee moved to date of husband's trial

A rally to be held in memory of the late singer, Alizee, has been moved to the date set for the trial of her husband, Peter Nielsen Schau.

The latter is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Lagos High Court, Yaba.

Alizee's manager, Emma Lyte, who earlier confirmed a plan to hold a Banana Island rally for the singer revealed details about the new development.

He explained that some stakeholders voted to have the event on the same day as Schau's trial.

"I don't think we gonna do that (the rally) again before court. Some of us wanted it to be same day with the hearing at court which is on the 8 @yaba 8:30am," says the manager.

A press conference is expected to be held on the trial date according to Mrs. Talatu, a close friend of the deceased.