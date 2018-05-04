Home > Gist > Metro >

Rally in memory of Alizee moved to date of husband's trial

Alizee Rally in memory of late singer moved to husband's trial date on May 8

Members of the press will get an opportunity to ask questions at a press conference to held on Peter Nielsen Schau's trial.

Alizee's 'killer husband' pleads not guilty in court play

Peter Nielsen Schau, who allegedly killed wife, Alizee, is to be arraigned at the Lagos High Court, Yaba, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

A rally to be held in memory of the late singer, Alizee, has been moved to the date set for the trial of her husband, Peter Nielsen Schau.

The latter is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Lagos High Court, Yaba.

Alizee's manager, Emma Lyte, who earlier confirmed a plan to hold a Banana Island rally for the singer revealed details about the new development.

He explained that some stakeholders voted to have the event on the same day as Schau's trial.

"I don't think we gonna do that (the rally) again before court. Some of us wanted it to be same day with the hearing at court which is on the 8 @yaba 8:30am," says the manager.

ALSO READ: Loved ones to hold Banana Island rally in memory of late singer

A press conference is expected to be held on the trial date according to Mrs. Talatu, a close friend of the deceased.

