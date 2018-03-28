Quality auto-products now available

news

The auto industry is plagued with many issues such between the two sectors (Product & Services).

There is an odd belief that if its brand new, its fake. Being that many go to various countries to manufacture substandard parts.

Also in services, mechanics have almost made many regret owning a car. From trial & error to extortion or playing on the car owner's lack of knowledge about their vehicles and charging for unnecessary parts.

Then came AutoFactorNG, a quality driven e-commerce retail company for the purpose of sales of brand new auto-parts and accessories OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) products such as; spare/replacement parts, tyres, wheels, batteries, grille guards, fluids, lubricants and so much more.

AUTOFACTORNG is committed to bridging the gap between our customers and quality assured auto- products with quality and customer satisfaction being our watchword. And as we continue to expand nationwide, our scale of services will upgrade in class, satisfactory and convenience.

Our ranges of products and services are designed to ensure maximum standard of convenience and customer satisfaction with the order and request process; these services include our lowest price guarantee, nationwide delivery, order delivery-tracking, 24/7 customer service support, less than 24hours response call for a skilled technician and many other services.

With a catalog of over 20,000 auto parts and accessories for all vehicle makes and models - offered at the lowest prices, AutoFactorNG is one of the top online auto parts companies in Nigeria

If getting the genuine and correct replacement parts and accessories for your vehicle is giving you headaches, it's time to meet AutoFactorNG.

