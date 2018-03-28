Home > Gist > Metro >

Quality auto-products now available

AutoFactor NG Quality auto-products now available

The auto industry is plagued with many issues such between the two sectors (Product & Services).

  • Published:
Quality auto-products now available play

Quality auto-products now available
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The auto industry is plagued with many issues such between the two sectors (Product & Services).

There is an odd belief that if its brand new, its fake. Being that many go to various countries to manufacture substandard parts.

Also in services, mechanics have almost made many regret owning a car. From trial & error to extortion or playing on the car owner's lack of knowledge about their vehicles and charging for unnecessary parts.

Then came AutoFactorNG, a quality driven e-commerce retail company for the purpose of sales of brand new auto-parts and accessories OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) products such as; spare/replacement parts, tyres, wheels, batteries, grille guards, fluids, lubricants and so much more.

AUTOFACTORNG is committed to bridging the gap between our customers and quality assured auto- products with quality and customer satisfaction being our watchword. And as we continue to expand nationwide, our scale of services will upgrade in class, satisfactory and convenience.

Our ranges of products and services are designed to ensure maximum standard of convenience and customer satisfaction with the order and request process; these services include our lowest price guarantee, nationwide delivery, order delivery-tracking, 24/7 customer service support, less than 24hours response call for a skilled technician and many other services.

With a catalog of over 20,000 auto parts and accessories for all vehicle makes and models - offered at the lowest prices, AutoFactorNG is one of the top online auto parts companies in Nigeria

If getting the genuine and correct replacement parts and accessories for your vehicle is giving you headaches, it's time to meet AutoFactorNG.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Konji Spirit Fulani herdsman caught making love to his cow [Video]bullet
2 Tragic Son of House of Reps member, Dolapo Badru, shot dead in the UKbullet
3 Heart Wrenching Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to weddingbullet

Related Articles

Hardship Ex-NYSC member sells Indian Hemp to fund Master's degree
People Are Desperate Nigerians dig contraband chicken from dumpsite in hope to resell [Video]
Illicit Drugs 509 parcels of Cannabis seized in Benue
On Your Own Police ignore distress call made by Delta robbery victims
Unexpected Death Friends mourn man who died a week after killing giant snake

Metro

The deceased was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend who watched him die over a 7-hour period.
Revenge! Lady wants the head of devil who stabbed and watched brother die
Residents in a Lagos community have blamed a security guard for cutting off the hand of his boss.
Red Eye Lagos guard slices off hand of boss caught stealing at neighbour's
Notes expressing grief have filled the Facebook timeline of a man who died shortly after killing a snake.
Unexpected Death Friends mourn man who died a week after killing giant snake
The devastation following an attack by some hoodlums in Sapele, Delta State, has made a negative impression on community members who were abandoned by the police.
On Your Own Police ignore distress call made by Delta robbery victims