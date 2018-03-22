Home > Gist > Metro >

Prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug

Saved At Last Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, this ex-junkie sold her body for 19 years

Tonier Cain-Muldrow, a former prostitute said a single prayer to God amidst tears while in prison with pregnancy delivered her from all the afflictions and she never had any feeling for drugs since.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug play

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman who went into prostitution to fund her 19 years of drug addiction has narrated how she was arrested 83 times and convicted 66 times before she finally recovered from the drug addiction thanks to God.

Tonier Cain-Muldrow was diagnosed of being mentally ill and she lost custody of her four children.

She said a single prayer to God amidst tears while in prison with pregnancy delivered her from all the afflictions and she never had any feeling for drugs since.

According reports Tonier has now become a famous trauma care expert and has lectured at Yale University and also once testified before the US congress.

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug play

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug

 

READ MORE: Rent agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers

Tonier decided to mark her fourteen year after her liberation from prison by proclaiming God’s might and healing power.

 

In a video coupled with photos published online, Tonier said: “The “I AM”!! Glory to you alone. Thank you for the blood of our Savior Jesus who has set me free!!! “

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug play

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug play

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug play

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Good Riddance? Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriendbullet
2 Gbese! Danfo bus bashes Lamborghini at Lekki Toll Gatebullet
3 David & Goliath Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothingbullet

Related Articles

Jealousy My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes

Metro

Murder suspect in handcuffs for allegedly killing a soldier.
Anger Issues Mopol who killed Shell soldier over nothing apprehended
Houses in Lekki, a high-brow area in Lekki, offering residence to businesses and home owners, is only slightly different from a Norwegian prison.
Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki home
Drug addiction
Science Students Heartbreak NDLEA ruins supply for drug users addicted to codeine
Beer bar owner fixes alarms on glasses to stop stealing
Enough Is Enough Bar owner fixes alarms on glass cups to prevent stealing