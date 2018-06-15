Pulse.ng logo
Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate during prayers

In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death

play
The Asikuma Police Command in the Central Region has arrested a prophetess for burning a student’s body and killing her in the process.

The popular woman of God at Breman Bedum smeared the victim’s body with anointing oil before handing her the lit candle.

The deceased, who is a final year student of Gomoa Ahyiem SHS, went for prayers on April 1, 2018, with her parents and siblings.

Portia Donkor went there to seek the face of God to enable her to pass the on-going West African Secondary School Certificate Exams (WASSCE).

As the prayer session proceeded, Prophetess Efua Eguawaa smeared the victim’s body with anointing oil and gave her a lit candle to hold as she performed some rituals.

However, the lit candle came into contact with Portia’s dress and the fire spread rapidly due to the oil on her body setting her ablaze.

Confirming the incident, Asikuma Police Commander, Supt Emmanuel Donkor Baah told Accra-based Class FM that “the whole body was seriously burnt and she was rushed to the Our Lady of Grace Hospital for treatment and referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where she passed away yesterday [Wednesday 12 April 2018]”.

He added that the prophetess absconded but the police were able to arrest her with the help of some community members. The police are currently investigating the matter.

