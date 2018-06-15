Professor reportedly found dead inside his office in Bayelsa

news

A professor at the newly established University of Africa (UAT), Toru-Orua in Bayelsa State, Prince Efere, has been reportedly found dead in his office.

According to The Nation, colleagues of the deceased went to his office to check up on him when he did not show up for a meeting, only to find him dead.

Efere's friends were said to have confirmed his death, saying that he was found resting his head on his office table.

He was appointed Acting Rector of Bayelsa State Institute of Tourism Catering and Hotel Management by the former state governor, Seriake Dickson, following the formal passage and signing into law of the bill establishing the school in 2013.

In 2017, Efere, who held two doctorate degrees in Health Services Management and Education from two Central American Universities, was made Dean, School of Foundation Studies at UAT.