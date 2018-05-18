Home > Gist > Metro >

Principal ties 2 students to ‘crosses’ for coming late to school

Wickedness Principal ties 2 students to ‘crosses’ for coming late to school

A police officer who tried to rescue the two students was reportedly attacked by the school proprietor and the principal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Principal tie 2 students to ‘crosses’ for coming late to school play

One of the students tied to cross by School proprietor and principal for coming late to school

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Proprietor and the Principal of Meteorite Standard School, Ayetoro in Ogun state have reportedly been arrested for allegedly tying up two pupils of the school to  ‘crosses’ and flogging them with a horsewhip.

According to Punch, the school proprietor, Afolayan Joseph, and the yet-to-be-identified principal were said to have tied the pupils for allegedly coming late to school on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

A policeman who saw the teachers meting out the weird punishment to the students for lateness reportedly cautioned them, but, the school owner and the teacher attacked him, Punch reports.

Principal tie 2 students to ‘crosses’ for coming late to school play

A SARS operative has been praised for attempting to save some students from hard punishment.

(Punch)

ALSO READ: Richest African Woman wants YABATECH to become a university

After failing to save the students from the two men, the police officer with the help of a resident of the community succeeded in arresting the proprietor and the principal and took them to Itele Police Station.

Policeman narrates how he was stopped from rescuing the students

Narrating his encounter with the principal and the school proprietor, the policeman said the pupils were tied to wooden crosses in the open and when he tried to untie them, the proprietor and the school principal attacked him.

He said, “I was going to work this morning (Wednesday) when I saw some cars parked by the roadside. I discovered that it was because of some pupils that were tied to crosses. When I saw it, I parked and went to meet the proprietor of the school. I introduced myself as a policeman and told him to untie the pupils. He refused, saying there was nothing anybody could tell him that would make him to release them.

“When I tried to untie the pupils, the proprietor and his teachers beat me up. Before I returned from picking handcuffs from my car, they had grabbed a friend who was with me,  Omaje iremi, and beaten him up with a horsewhip.

“I entered the school – with the help of some neighbours who gathered around – to arrest him, but he refused to follow me. I then called the Divisional Police Officer of the Itele Police Station and he sent some policemen to the school, who took everybody to the station.”

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed the arrest of the two men and a teacher in the school adding that they will be taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Femi Otedola Billionaire takes 'molue' bus ride from Sango to Agegebullet
2 Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in statebullet
3 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet

Related Articles

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti FUOYE shut as students allegedly plan to disrupt academic activities
Low-Cost Apartments 5 fine places for medium-income earners to live on Lagos Mainland
University of Ibadan UI admits only 3,514 out of 53,513 candidates
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology 3 LAUTECH students to compete for $1m in London after winning Hult Prize Challenge
Ummukhulthum Abubakar Sadiq Nigerian student bags first class degree in Medicine in Saudi Arabia
Moneywise 3 smartest things to do with your money in your 30s
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU emerges as the best university in South-West
Financial Tips 3 money management tips for small business owners
National Association of Nigerian Students NANS threaten to shut down UNN over death of its member
Nigerian Universities Fresh graduates are being considered for one year training before NYSC

Metro

In Lagos Police arrest cleric over fake travel documents
Frederick Chiluba ya mulki kasar Zambia cikin shekarar 1991 zuwa 2002
Addict President's son steals phone and exchanges it for drugs
Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
Man captured recording a burning phone.
No Liver Phone catches fire and makes staff afraid