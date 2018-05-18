Principal ties 2 students to ‘crosses’ for coming late to school

news

The Proprietor and the Principal of Meteorite Standard School, Ayetoro in Ogun state have reportedly been arrested for allegedly tying up two pupils of the school to ‘crosses’ and flogging them with a horsewhip.

According to Punch, the school proprietor, Afolayan Joseph, and the yet-to-be-identified principal were said to have tied the pupils for allegedly coming late to school on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

A policeman who saw the teachers meting out the weird punishment to the students for lateness reportedly cautioned them, but, the school owner and the teacher attacked him, Punch reports.

After failing to save the students from the two men, the police officer with the help of a resident of the community succeeded in arresting the proprietor and the principal and took them to Itele Police Station.

Policeman narrates how he was stopped from rescuing the students

Narrating his encounter with the principal and the school proprietor, the policeman said the pupils were tied to wooden crosses in the open and when he tried to untie them, the proprietor and the school principal attacked him.

He said, “I was going to work this morning (Wednesday) when I saw some cars parked by the roadside. I discovered that it was because of some pupils that were tied to crosses. When I saw it, I parked and went to meet the proprietor of the school. I introduced myself as a policeman and told him to untie the pupils. He refused, saying there was nothing anybody could tell him that would make him to release them.

“When I tried to untie the pupils, the proprietor and his teachers beat me up. Before I returned from picking handcuffs from my car, they had grabbed a friend who was with me, Omaje iremi, and beaten him up with a horsewhip.

“I entered the school – with the help of some neighbours who gathered around – to arrest him, but he refused to follow me. I then called the Divisional Police Officer of the Itele Police Station and he sent some policemen to the school, who took everybody to the station.”

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, has confirmed the arrest of the two men and a teacher in the school adding that they will be taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.