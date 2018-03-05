Home > Gist > Metro >

Pretty lady slams stranger who confirmed her as girlfriend

A post displayed by a man named Ntwana has received condemnation from the woman he described as his girlfriend.

A man was met reproachful comments after displaying the picture of an unknown woman whom he described as his girlfriend. play

A lady with the Instagram handle, Aunt Waphesheya, has slammed a stranger who made a post that saw him describe her as a girlfriend.

An image collage revealed a picture of the pretty woman placed beside the unapproved male romance seeker described as Ntwana.

The love interest who revealed that she was engaged to be married, retorted with a sharp remark following comments from her imaginary lover who wrote, "I must say my girlfriend is hot".

Waphesheya who appeared to be shocked by the post advised the intruder to remove the comment suggesting that they are both in a relationship.

She maintained no knowledge of the admirer.

Man whose face got tattooed on girlfriend's arm declares himself single

A man with the Snapchat profile name, Mr Increase, appear not to be moved by a gesture of ex-girlfriend who tattooed his face on her arm.

The crisp image of the man appeared boldly on a light-skinned lady who seemed quite invested in the subject.

A short disclaimer scribbled on his Mr Increase's Snapchat was glaring proof that he was done with the relationship.

"Mr Increase is single just in case anybody pick up any girl you know me with from the street. You're free to have your way if is free no problem.

"If una agree for payment as well no problem pls pay for the services render because I am single," he wrote in a post.

Some men have however shown a commendable intent concerning their love interest.

