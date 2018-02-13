news

The President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte has come under wild criticisms after he instructed the country’s soldiers to rape women rebels instead of shooting them dead and their bodies going waste.

Africanspotlight.com reported that the 72-year-old President made the controversial remark during a speech he delivered last week.

“Tell the soldiers, "there's a new order coming from the mayor. We won't kill you. We will just shoot your vagina," said President Rodrigo Duterte who served as a mayor prior to his election as President of the Southeast Asian country.

He made the comment in relation to female communist rebels in the country, but Human Rights Watch has heavily condemned the President’s remark, saying Rodrigo Duterte is gaining notoriety in preaching human right abuse.

In a statement, Human Rights Watch said the remark “was just the latest in a series of misogynist, derogatory and demeaning statements he has made about women”.

Its representative in the Philippines, Carlos Conde is quoted as saying the President’s comment “encourages state forces to commit sexual violence during armed conflict, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

Rodrigo Duterte is really notorious for inciting human right violations. For instance, in May last year, he is on record to have urged the country’s troops to rape women and he would serve the consequential prison term on their behalf.

“Just do your work. I will handle the rest. I will be imprisoned for you. If you rape three (women), I will say that I did it, “Rodrigo Duterte said.

Also, in 2016 during a presidential campaign, he sparked backlash after he made mockery of the brutal gang rape and murder of missionary, Jacqueline Hamill at a Davao City jail in 1989.

President Rodrigo Duterte is on record to have said at the time that the victim was soo beautiful that he felt he should have been thenfirst to have sex with her.

“When the bodies were brought out, they were wrapped. I looked at her face, son of a b***h, she looks like a beautiful American actress. Son of a b***h, what a waste.

“What came to mind was, they raped her, they lined up. I was angry because she was raped, that's one thing. But she was so beautiful, the mayor should have been first,” he said.