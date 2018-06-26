Pulse.ng logo
President calls God “stupid” and “son of a bitch”

Blasphemy President calls God “stupid” and “son of a bitch”

President of Philippines who was in the news recently for publicly kissing a female worker at an event has sparked rage after he is reported to have described God as “stupid” and a “son of a bitch”.

Rodrigo Duterte made the comment on Friday evening during a speech in his southern home city of Davao, which Christians believe amounts to blasphemy.

Questioning the intelligence and logic of God in relation to the story of creation, the controversial president is quoted as saying: “Adam ate (the fruit of knowledge), then malice was born. Who is this stupid God?” he asked.

 He went further to say: “That son of a bitch is stupid if that’s the case.

“You created something perfect and then you think of an event that would tempt and destroy the quality of your work.

“That was your mother and father’s deed – you weren’t born yet, but now you have original sin.

He questioned: “What kind of religion is that?” stating: “ I can’t accept it.”

Following backlash from Christians who form about 80% of the population of Philippines, mostly Catholics, his presidential spokesperson tried to do damage control by asking the citizenry to remain calm.

Harry Roque is quoted as having said: “That is the personal belief of the president,” he said. “We are free to believe in religion and we are also free not to believe in religion.

“The president has his personal spiritual beliefs.”

“We cannot fault the president if he has no sense of hypocrisy and we should accept that because even when he was just a candidate, he never hid that from us.”

Rodrigo Duterte is a known critic of the Christian religion and has attacked its leaders in his country with claims of corruption and sexual abuse.

It may not be surprising if in the near future the antichrist president takes steps to ban Christianity in the Philippines.

