President Buhari is living a lie

news

President Buhari recently told a group of businessmen from Qatar that his administration is winning the war against corruption.

This is after Transparency International released the latest corruption perception index (CPI) which revealed that corruption is getting worse in Nigeria.

The President also told the Qatari businessmen that his solid economic policies has given rise to the influx of foreign investments in the country.

The economic policy that has not increased papa Nkechi's income. Even Mustapha does not shout Sai Buhari anymore because of hunger and Mufutau the conductor is not left out from the hardship. Who economic policy epp?

Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently revealed that Nigerians are getting poorer under Buhari's administration.

The organisation even advised the Nigerian government to formulate more effective economic reforms, adding that they are needed urgently.

From my standpoint as an ignorant armchair economist, is the increase in foreign investment not supposed to have a positive effect on the standard of living of Nigerians?

I know all the staunch supporters of President Buhari will say that these economic policies require time before it can be felt by Nigerians.

ALSO READ: Nigerians are getting poorer under Buhari - IMF

How long will Nigerians wait to see the change which Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised, translate to food on the table?

Animals have taken over

To show you that the thing is even getting out of hand, animals have started spending Naira in their kingdom.

Baba! How are you winning the war against corruption when animals have even gathered lever to be swallowing money anyhow?

Snake here, monkey there, who knows which animal will hit another jackpot, when entrepreneurs are looking for funds to start businesses that will stimulate the economy and provide employment.

Well, as business oriented guy, I am seriously thinking of starting a fumigation business or snake farm. Partners needed please.

I was surprised when the money swallowing snake started trending on Twitter. I sincerely felt pity for Bobrisky, because the celebrity snake took over his social media shine.

Knowing the bobo's hunger for attention, if the snake story kept trending, he/she would have done a snake dance or even looked for a snake skin dress or bag to buy, just to follow trend. Anyway!

Grass cutter running free

Sir, how is the war against corruption being won when the grass cutter who served in your government is still working free.

If we talk na, Lie Mohammed will say that the rights of the looters have to be respected.

Did they think of our own right when they decided to plunder our communal resources?

I was one of the people who got angry when The Economist took a swipe at the President, but honestly, the VP made remarkable progress when he was away on leave.

Out of recession on paper

In September 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) proudly announced that the country has come out of recession.

The news gave Nigerians hope and even the high earners in the Senate celebrated the development, because obviously, their jumbo pay was no shield from the harsh economic realities that befell everyone, up-class and no-class alike.

Fast forward to March 2018, and we are still expecting it to trickle down to the masses, some of who gave their sweat and time to vote Buhari into office.

ALSO READ: Report clears SGF in grass cutting scandal

You say you are winning the war against corruption and we the owner of the flat in Ikoyi where money was found has not been exposed or even arrested.

How will you stop people from stealing Nigeria’s money when they know that all they need to do is take the money, curse the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and hug the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

ALSO READ: 'We're being pressured not to name real owners of Ikoyi flat' - Reps

Fuel scarcity

Is it not funny that we produce crude oil and yet, fuel scarcity has been a recurring problem?

Is it that there are no technocrats who the government can assemble and empower to bring an end to the issue?

What actually is the cause of the scarcity, apart from the fact that Goodluck Jonathan's administration stole a lot of money?

That record should have cracked by now, because Nigerians are tired of hearing that moonlight tales.

I think President Buhari should address the nation and list:

1. The specific achievements of his anti-corruption war.

2. The people who have been jailed, without blaming the judicial system and the slow processes.

3. The steps this administration is taking to block the loopholes that encourage people to steal money and

4. How we can fumigate the federal secretariat and other government offices to ensure that rats and snakes don’t make the headlines again.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo put it aptly. He clearly told Buhari that corruption is under his nose.

The war against corruption should go beyond recovering money and arraigning looters, which is also good.

An effective re-orientation and communication campaign aimed at educating Nigerians at different socio-economic and educational levels should be put in place.

The Change Begins With Me campaign was a good initiative in my opinion, but it seems to have faded away, like most corruption cases.

The younger generation is watching with interest, and noting how looters are given a slap on the wrist and let off the hook.

ALSO READ: Part of President Buhari's 'Change Begins With Me' speech is stolen from Obama 2008 victory speech

Some of them are gearing up with that mindset that there is a 'national cake' is meant to be devoured by only those in the corridors of power.

Dear President Buhari, please take a decisive step against corruption. Start by breaking any corrupt broom in the house before using it to chase the guy carrying the umbrella.