President begs men to marry two or more women to reduce prostitution

President of Tanzania, John Magufuli has pleaded with men in his country to marry two or more women in order to reduce prostitution in the East African country.

Tanzania is famous when it comes to prostitution especially among the youth, and Magufuli believes the canker is high due to insufficiency of me to marry the high number of women.

He is quoted by pulselive.com as saying, “I am not forcing you, but just encouraging you to marry two or more wives to reduce on women staying without husbands”, the head-of-state told a conference of about 14,000 men who were receiving training in various life skills in the commercial capital.

The President said the number of women in Tanzania stands at 40 million as against 30 million men. There is obviously a shortfall of 10 million men.



“Our women are crying every day due to lack of men to marry and support them economically hence they engage in prostitution. So please try to work hard and be productive so that you can help our women by marrying two or more wives provided you are able to provide for their basic needs.” He urged.

If you are wondering how the men will be able to cater for more women if they don’t have the wherewithal, President Magufuli says the state will support them.

He said, “As government, we shall be giving some small incentives to such men provided you don’t abuse your wives.”