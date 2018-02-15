President begs men to marry two or more women to reduce prostitution

President John Magufuli said the number of women in Tanzania stand at 40 million compared to 30 million men.
Tanzania is famous when it comes to prostitution especially among the youth, and Magufuli believes the canker is high due to insufficiency of me to marry the high number of women.
He is quoted by pulselive.com as saying, “I am not forcing you, but just encouraging you to marry two or more wives to reduce on women staying without husbands”, the head-of-state told a conference of about 14,000 men who were receiving training in various life skills in the commercial capital.
If you are wondering how the men will be able to cater for more women if they don’t have the wherewithal, President Magufuli says the state will support them.
He said, “As government, we shall be giving some small incentives to such men provided you don’t abuse your wives.”