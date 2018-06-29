Pulse.ng logo
Pregnant woman killed when stubborn meat sellers clashed with police

Too Much Chaos Pregnant woman a casualty when stubborn meat sellers clashed with the government

There was drama in Bodija market in Ibadan as some meat sellers confronted policemen who tried to drive them out. A pregnant woman died as a result.

  • Published:
Pregnant woman killed when stubborn meat sellers clashed with policemen obeying order play

A butcher lifts a big chunk of beef on his shoulder.

(Punch News)
In Bodija market, Ibadan, a clash between policemen in Ibadan and meat sellers who disobeyed a court order has led to the death of a pregnant woman who was killed by a stray bullet.

In anger, the traders burnt down properties in protest leading to more chaos.

Pregnant woman killed when stubborn meat sellers clashed with policemen obeying order play

Some meat sellers in Bodija market protested against a decision by the Oyo state government asking them to leave where they have been conducting business.

(The Nation)

 

A video shared on IG showed the deceased in the grip of a man who ran as he lifted the corpse of the woman to an unknown location.

The voices heard in the background suggests one of panic reflecting the mood of some Nigerian citizens now too familiar with an issue of inadequate security.

According to reports, the violence began following the refusal of the meat sellers to relocate to a new abattoir prepared by the government who had earlier sought court backing to remove them.

To aid the cause, the Oyo State government reportedly withdrew licences issued to existing abattoirs - a development the meat sellers did not find pleasing.

