In Bodija market, Ibadan, a clash between policemen in Ibadan and meat sellers who disobeyed a court order has led to the death of a pregnant woman who was killed by a stray bullet.

In anger, the traders burnt down properties in protest leading to more chaos.

A video shared on IG showed the deceased in the grip of a man who ran as he lifted the corpse of the woman to an unknown location.

The voices heard in the background suggests one of panic reflecting the mood of some Nigerian citizens now too familiar with an issue of inadequate security.

According to reports, the violence began following the refusal of the meat sellers to relocate to a new abattoir prepared by the government who had earlier sought court backing to remove them.

To aid the cause, the Oyo State government reportedly withdrew licences issued to existing abattoirs - a development the meat sellers did not find pleasing.