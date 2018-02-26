Home > Gist > Metro >

Pregnant lady who was almost used for rituals loses memory

Pregnant Janet Oyewole, who escaped from suspected ritualists only managed to recollect her name and state of origin.

A young lady who reportedly escaped from suspected ritualists has lost her memory. A Facebook user, Princess Akapo Temitope is making efforts to reunite her with family. play

Janet Oyewole, a pregnant young lady who was almost used for rituals has escaped from her captors but she now suffers a memory loss.

A woman on Facebook, Princess Akapo Temitope, launched an appeal on the social media platform in a bid to ensure that she is reunited with her family.

The good Samaritan revealed that details concerning her name and state of origin, Osun, were the information available at the time of her post.

In her comments shared on Thursday, February 22, 2018, Temitope look forward to having the announcement circulated to aid speedy contact with the victim's family.

"Pls help this fortunate young pregnant lady, she was almost used by ritualist.

"We don't really know how she managed to escape, she's Janet Oyewole by name and she is from Osun state, that's the little information we were able to get from her for now.

"Pls save a soul today by sharing this post till it gets to her family members or someone who can get in touch with her parents," writes Temitope.

Charm inserted in woman's private part brings her strange illness

A 23-year-old woman, Busari Rukayat, who is battling with a strange illness has recounted her sad experience with a fetish land-grabber, Ade Ikudaisi, who raped her in Ikorodu.

The suspect who was sexually abused in the second week of January 2018, was returning from a church service before her tormentor also known as ‘Omo Iya Pupa’ forced her into his apartment.

ALSO READ: Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals

He reportedly used charm on her in a three-hour long activity.

It all started when she greeted Ikudaisi who was sitting outside his home as she walked by. An offer of a handshake soon led her to his room where he molested her.

The suspect, Ade Ikudaisi, reportedly inserted charm in the victim's vagina. play

The suspect, Ade Ikudaisi, reportedly inserted charm in the victim's vagina.

(Vanguard News)

According to Vanguard News, the suspect warned her that she was going to bleed to death if she attempts to share her experience with others.

She was however forced to disclose what had transpired to her parents after she fell sick two days after the incident.

