Port Harcourt burglar stripped naked after busted operation

The suspect was apprehended while making to exit a house a burgled. He was stripped naked with both hands and legs tied.

(Pulse)
In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, a mob has apprehended a male burglar who was stripped naked following a busted operation.

The event which occurred in the Niger-Delta region of Rumukpokwu located in Ikwerre, saw the man lying bare with his hands tied with a rope.

It was alleged that the suspect made away with items such as some jewelries and money. He was able to carry out the heist when the occupants of the house he visited went to work.

An image showed the alleged burglar with twine-bound hands and legs both tied.

He appeared as one who had been subjected to an intense beating in the hands of the mob.

Losing phone to SIM card hackers can cost loss of savings

A six-man gang who specialize in the theft of mobile phones have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspects reportedly deliver SIM cards obtained from their heist to hackers who have developed a technique for making away with the savings of their victims.

While parading the men, state police commissioner, Mr. Imohimi Edgal stated that they are able to carry out the theft using an application which gives them access to their victim's bank account.

Criminals alleged to have pulled off a heist based on an unapproved removal of money in people's bank account. play

Criminals alleged to have pulled off a heist based on an unapproved removal of money in people's bank account.

(Instablog9ja)

 

Their exploits came to a halt following an a recent operation in the suburban town of Egbeda, where a lady identified as Yinka was robbed of her mobile.

According to reports, he found out that a sum of N1, 153,000, had been removed from her bank account after inserting her SIM in a new device.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

