Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to save her life

news

A former pornography star has revealed that she was compelled to bring her lucrative career in the pornography industry due to threats from ISSIS members on her life.

Mia Khlaifa, according to reports, was a popular and well sought after porn actress, but had to bow out and it was not clear what could have contributed to the nose-diving of her career.

However, in an interview with Lance Armstrong, she made it clear that she had taken the decision to quit acting pornography following threats on her life by the dreaded terrorist group.

The threats started trickling in when in one of her videos she was seen doing the immoral thing while wearing the hijab, and apparently that seemed to be an abomination to the Islamic religion whose interest the terrorist group claims to be championing.

READ MORE: Woman confesses that “I have had sex with three of my Uber drivers”

Mia Khlaifa said: “They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that that would happen to me.”

She added that: “Because you can’t show weakness. That’s exactly what [ISIS is] looking for. I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I’ll admit, it gets to you after a while.”

Mia whose porn career started in Miami lasted for only three months. She said she got involved in the act when one day she did a boob job for someone who had approached her.

The beautiful young lady said: “I thought about it for two weeks and made the mistake of saying yes and going in. As soon as I started to gain popularity, that’s when I was like, ‘Get the fuck out of this’ … this was not what I was trying to do whatsoever.

“I just wanted to let loose and rebel a little bit. It didn’t validate me. Nothing like that ever does. That’s not what you should be doing to try and build your self-esteem.”