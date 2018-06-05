Home > Gist > Metro >

Popular Tanzanian conjoined twins are dead

So Sad Tanzanian conjoined twins die at the age of 21

The news of their death has been a cause for mourning throughout Tanzania, as many took to social media to express their shock over the deaths.

  • Published:
The determined conjoined twins, Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti play

The determined conjoined twins, Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti

(Leonard Mubaili)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popular Tanzanian conjoined twins, Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti have died at the age of 21 after battling with respiratory complications at a local hospital.

The young women were born joined together from the navel downwards and shared organs like their liver and lungs, but had two hearts and separate heads and arms.

ALSO READWoman gives birth to conjoined twins with 2 heads, one body [Photos]

Instablog9ja reports that the twins were admitted to the hospital in December 2017 due to heart disease related issues but died on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

The news of their death has been a cause for mourning throughout Tanzania, as many took to social media to express their shock over the deaths.

Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti play

Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti

(instagram)

 

Thousands of condolence messages were also sent to family and friends of the deceased.

Tanzanian President, John Magufuli tweeted that he was "saddened" by their deaths, revealing that Consolata and Maria had "dreamed of serving the nation".

During an interview with BBC in 2017, the pair had said disclosed their dreams of becoming teachers upon the completion of their University education.

May their souls rest in peace.

Conjoined twins set to graduate from high school

set of conjoined twins from Tanzania who refused to be separated through an operation has become a great inspiration for many as they are set to graduate from a secondary school.

The then 19-year-old girls, Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti, according to a BBC reporter, Leonard Mubali, had vehemently refused to be separated, rather decided to push ahead with their lives against all odds to tell everyone that no matter the situation they find themselves, they can still achieve their dreams.

The twin who spoke to Mubali said despite their birth defect, they can be the best in their education.

Reporting the story of the girls, Mubali said have inspired a lot of people with their zest for life and their quest to succeed despite their handicap.

Having lost both parents at a tender age - their mother died after being delivered of the twins- the twins who were adopted by a catholic church's charity organization, forged ahead and are now set to graduate from secondary school.

Martha and Consolata during a school lesson play

Martha and Consolata during a school lesson

(Leonard Mubaili)

 

Mubali who joined Maria and Consolata during one of their class sessions at their school in Iringa Udzungwa, South-West Tanzania, narrated that the girls were very active in class and got along very well with their classmates.

Their headmaster, Edward Fue, said he had been shocked when he first met the girls and was at a loss as to how to help them, as the school didn't have the facilities to cater for them then.

ALSO READ"In Switzerland: Doctors separate youngest Siamese twins ever successfully"

A year later, the local government added a special room to the school where the girls get to rest when they need to and also hired a driver to take them to and from home.

According to Mubali, Maria and Consolata have rejected any attempt to surgically separate them and have vowed to forge ahead with their lives and pursue a joint career.

Incredible life of Siamese twins, Pin and Pan 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Gist Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Sex Ban Minister bans doggy style because of health concernsbullet
2 Double Hustle Police catch up with actress who runs prostitution...bullet
3 In Benin Shock as money mysteriously drops from young man's bodybullet

Related Articles

Great Faith Conjoined twins set to graduate from high school
In Yola Conjoined twins successfully separated at FMC
In Ebonyi Woman gives birth to conjoined twins, babies die
Against All Odds Baby born with half his skull celebrates 2nd birthday
Lord Have Mercy Woman gives birth to baby with two heads in Lagos
In India Meet 25-yr-old woman who has shrunk to 2 feet due to rare disease
Exposed Law enforcement apprehend fake medical doctor
InJos Woman gives birth to conjoined twins with 2 heads, one body [Photos]
In Thailand Inseparable conjoined twins learn team work to survive
God's Gift NYSC member gives birth to conjoined twins who share 1 liver

Metro

Oliver Kemigisa feeding her recovering baby Rachael Karungi
In Uganda Kidnapped baby rescued from Chimpanzees
Rukkaya Warda and 5-year-old Godiya
Poverty Na Bastard Mum sets 5-yr-old daughter's hand on fire over N170
Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria
End Of The Road Pickpockets get a taste of jungle justice
The suspect, Abiodun Idowu and the deceased, Abimbola Hamzat
Konji Wahala Man who killed colleague during attempt to rape her, attempts suicide