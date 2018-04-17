Poorly cooked Oha soup served as "Call Food" to UNTH doctors

news

The poor quality of meals reportedly served to doctors at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu State, has given room for complaints.

A tweet shared from the handle of a user, Loki, lamented about an undesirable dish believed to be Oha soup accompanied with a local staple food .

In a picture presented a watery-looking 'Oha' which didn't seem to impress the narrator so much.

Strange Oha soup meets negative reactions

Loki's tweet has encouraged reactions from other Twitter users who made a mockery of the unattractive meal reportedly served to UNTH doctors.

Observers were made to wonder about the ingredients used in preparing the meal considered to be lacking the nutritious items.