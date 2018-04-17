Poorly cooked Oha soup served as "Call Food" to UNTH doctors

An 'Oha soup' seemed a dead version of itself when presented in a post by a Twitter user.
A tweet shared from the handle of a user, Loki, lamented about an undesirable dish believed to be Oha soup accompanied with a local staple food.
In a picture presented a watery-looking 'Oha' which didn't seem to impress the narrator so much.
Loki's tweet has encouraged reactions from other Twitter users who made a mockery of the unattractive meal reportedly served to UNTH doctors.
Observers were made to wonder about the ingredients used in preparing the meal considered to be lacking the nutritious items.
