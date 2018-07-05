Poor boy who hawks plantain to survive finally gets help

news

Joseph, a boy who was captured hawking plantain on a late evening has received the attention of caring Nigerians who seem ready to help him live a good life.

The youngster was seen in an image as he relied on a road divider for a nap.

His living condition has brought up a discussion concerning child labour.

A Twitter post from a profile Isima Odeh help set Joseph on a path that has opened room for help.

It obviously appealed to the hearts of some Nigerians who soon entered a conversation about how poverty does not justify the use of a child for hard labour.

Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba reportedly joined the crop of people who have offered to assist a poor Joseph who prior to being found had gone on a three-day run without food.

This was confirmed in a tweet by Odeh.

ALSO READ: Poor kid in Kenya needs help going to school

ALSO READ: Trapped man prefers sex with little girls over full-grown women

Economic hardship encouraging parents to neglect their children?

Parents and guardian appear challenged when making good decisions that can help their children and wards grow to be productive.

Nigeria recently overtook a highly populated India on a list of countries with a large number of poor people.

This may also be a reason why enough attention is not given to healthy child grooming as the citizens focus on surviving problems of insecurity and internal warfare.

ALSO READ: Nigerians dig contraband chicken from dumpsite in hope to resell

Viral cases of violence against children have happened for minute reasons such as a mum who set her daughter's hand on fire for stealing a sum of N170.

The victim named Godiya reportedly sustained third-degree injuries from the attack.

She was assigned to the Adamawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to be cared for while her mother Rukkaya Warda was remanded in jail.

Surviving Nigeria's harsh economy was also top priority for Mrs. Veronica Igwe, who surrendered her daughter , Uloma, in order to settle a N100 debt.

The amount is reportedly a sum expected as payment after she purchased rice Punch News confirmed.

Mrs. Cecilia Elom, in charge of cases relating to child abuse and maltreatment at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ebonyi State testified to the report while interacting with newsmen.