Policemen almost kill youth accused of doing "Yahoo"

Policemen almost kill youth accused of doing "Yahoo"

Some Instagram followers have condemned an attack on a youth suspected of internet fraud.

  • Published:
A group of policemen were captured in a footage as they assaulted a suspected Yahoo Boy.

A group of policemen were captured in a footage as they assaulted a suspected Yahoo Boy.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
A viral video has shown the moment when some policemen manhandled a Yahoo Boy who was severely beaten by the officers.

This happened in Benin, Edo State, on Saturday, May 26, 2018. An IG post published by Instablog9ja on the following day confirmed this.

 

Observers at the scene of the incident were heard recommending the use of a handcuff on his wrists as opposed to caning him.

The violent reaction of some Nigerian policemen seem to have raised fear in the minds of some Nigerian youths who have suffered in the hands of law officers specifically operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

ALSO READ: EFCC extends raid to Abuja capturing 6 Yahoo Boys

On social media, IG followers have blamed the violent conduct of the policemen on a lack of training which has earned them a title not fit for a gentleman.

The violent attack on a youth by a group of policemen has created an avenue for criticism on Instagram.

 

The phrase "all police are thugs," featured on Instablog9ja's IG comment section as followers shared an opinion.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

