Policeman who has never taken a bribe receives award

Having promoted honesty in his career, a Nigerian policeman, Julius Adewale Adedeji, received an award for avoiding bribe.
This was confirmed in a tweet on BBC Africa's Twitter.
He expressed excitement about the title in a conversation with a BBC reporter.
According to the awardee who recounted an incident when someone attempted to bribe him, the recognition has encouraged him to do more.
“I thank God that it’s recognised and I feel like putting my best more and more.
“A copy of the letter (from the BBC) was delivered to my office for my information, when I read through it, I was wondering could it be true?
"I read through the letter and I saw that it said, they wanted an institution where they can name and shame those that are not doing well and encourage the people that are doing well within the Nigerian police force, I felt so great,” Julius Adewale Adedeji told the BBC.
Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent of Police Dolapo Badmus, believes the officers of the Nigeria Police Force deserve some accolades.
She expressed this in an interview post shared on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
In celebration of Workers' Day and Charles Okocha's "Accolade Challenge", she presented her audience with the video below:
So I chose today May 1st to celebrate my colleagues and my profession! I celebrate the ones that acts responsibly toiling day and night ensuring Security of lives and property! Protecting our dear nation with the limited resources within their reach! I salute and appreciate you all! And to those that have lost their lives in line of duty, may your souls RIP. Truly Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force deserves some accolades, thanks for your services.