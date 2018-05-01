Home > Gist > Metro >

Policeman who has never taken a bribe receives award

Special Breed Nigeria policeman who has never taken a bribe receives award

Having promoted honesty in his career, a Nigerian policeman, Julius Adewale Adedeji, received an award for avoiding bribe.

  • Published:
Julius Adewale Adedeji received recognition for his honest work ethics. play

Julius Adewale Adedeji received recognition for his honest work ethics.

(BBC Africa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Julius Adewale Adedeji, a policeman who has never taken a bribe since he joined the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) , has received recognition as the most dedicated police officer.

This was confirmed in a tweet on BBC Africa's Twitter.

He expressed excitement about the title in a conversation with a BBC reporter.

play Nigeria policeman who has never taken a bribe receives award (BBC Africa/Twitter)

 

According to the awardee who recounted an incident when someone attempted to bribe him, the recognition has encouraged him to do more.

“I thank God that it’s recognised and I feel like putting my best more and more.

“A copy of the letter (from the BBC) was delivered to my office for my information, when I read through it, I was wondering could it be true?

"I read through the letter and I saw that it said, they wanted an institution where they can name and shame those that are not doing well and encourage the people that are doing well within the Nigerian police force, I felt so great,” Julius Adewale Adedeji told the BBC.

 

NPF officials deserve some accolades

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent of Police Dolapo Badmus, believes the officers of the Nigeria Police Force deserve some accolades.

She expressed this in an interview post shared on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Chief Superintendent of Police Dolapo Badmus. play

Chief Superintendent of Police Dolapo Badmus.

(Press)

 

ALSO READ: Nigerian policeman reduced to errand boy at party

In celebration of Workers' Day and Charles Okocha's "Accolade Challenge", she presented her audience with the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]bullet
2 Buhari Church of Satan slams President for describing Benue church...bullet
3 Wasted Life Congolese gay man dies of anal cancer [Graphic Photos]bullet

Related Articles

Crime 3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers
In Anambra Police arrest 3 masqueraders over attack on church
Alizee Loved ones to hold Banana Island rally in memory of late singer
In Enugu Police investigate alleged drinking of rat poison by mother of 3
Hell Bound Police arrest pastor for running fake WAEC center
In Lagos Police to charge mother for allegedly abusing daughter with hot iron
Police Brutality SARS operatives arrest Okada rider to replace Yahoo Boy

Metro

A failure to gain her parent's support has forced a pregnant teenage girl to explore the path of suicide.
Resigns Teen swallows mosquito killer after parents reject her pregnancy
A baby born with a big tumour stirred fear in the heart of a nurse.
X-Files Nurse struck with fear after delivering strange baby
Love Over Hatred Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor scared for humanity
Sad tale of how a student returned to school a day before kidnap
Family Disgrace Daughter of Kenyan Bishop arrested for faking own kidnap