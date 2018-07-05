news

Just as she was rounding up her service year in the Federal Capital Territory, a female corps member , Linda Igwetu, has been reportedly killed.

A policemen allegedly shot her dead while she was travelling home with a bunch of friends on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The Cable News confirmed that she died around 3am on the day in Mabushi located in the F.C.T.

Her sister asked for justice through Twitter profile Enyi Di Ya.

Igwetu who was shot in a vehicle was meant to complete her service year today.

Social media response to her death

On Twitter Nigeria where many conversations have been had concerning police brutality in the country, a lot of commenters joined in the call for justice.

A lawyer has been assigned to the matter but it did not ease a profile from the thoughts of anarchy in the society.

Life Coach Segun Awosanya who has been vibrant with his views concerning police brutality explained that the deceased was shot a checkpoint located around Ceddi Plaza, Abuja.

Perhaps she could have been saved at a Garki hospital where she was taken.

It gathered that the doctors at the health center insisted on a police report though an officer was present.