Policeman change his clothes on a major road in Abuja

Public Show Watch Policeman change his clothes on a major road in Abuja

A policeman in Abuja did not the attention he received from motorists while he changed his dress in the middle of a busy road in Abuja.

The officer was captured in his service shirt but was also seen as he tried on a knicker.

He also displayed a white underwear without giving too much thought concerning the public show.

Policeman seen changing his outfit in the middle of the road, today, in Abuja

In an Instagram video published today showed the policeman in the act.

His regard for his status as an officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) can perhaps be likened to a colleague who ran errands at a party.

ALSO READ: Nigeria policeman who has never taken a bribe receives award

Nigerian policeman reduced to errand boy at party

At a party revealed the image of a Nigerian policeman who was seen carrying some cash and a bag believed to contain money has received attention on Instagram.

The picture showed an armed law enforcement officer who looked easy on the eye but that is not quite the same for the reputation of the force which has been opened up to a lot of stains.

Policeman turns busy road to his wardrobe play

A Nigerian policeman received the attention of Instagram users after a picture captured him in a role not fit for a cop.

A photograph captured the unidentified policeman as he tried to fit into a crowd of party guests, but this has made some Instagram users to question his dignity.

Comments shared on the platform lamented over the state of disrepute the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has entered.

