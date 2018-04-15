Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber

news

The General Overseer of the Grace Dispensation Prophetic Ministry International located in Amukpe Axis of Sapele Delta State, Nigeria has disowned a pastor believed to be working with his church who has been shot dead by the police as he tried to escape when police accosted a robbery gang he was a member of.

One pastor Emmanuel lost his life while running away after police found him in the company of some suspected Kidnappers.

Obviously the incident is likely to damage the reputation of the church, hence its overseer, Apostle Joshua Oribhabor has distanced the church from the alleged criminal conducts of the deceased pastor.

He said: “My Ministry Grace Dispensation Prophetic Ministry Int’l is not and can never be a party to his evil deed, we are informing the general public that we know nothing about it and the name of our Ministry should not be dragged to the mud.”

Apostle Joshua Oribhabor further explained that Pastor Emmanuel was never an ordained pastor of his church, saying: “I don’t have other Pastors in my Ministry and I have never ordained any, I don’t know where and who ordained Pastor Emmanuel, he do attend our programs and became a friend to the Ministry, but we were never aware of his illicit act and we never recognize him as a pastor.”

Find more photos of the deceased pastor cum armed robber below: