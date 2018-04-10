news

The police in Lagos has released a statement concerning an ongoing investigation relating to Alizee's murder .

She was killed alongside daughter, Petra, by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, who reportedly killed the pair at their Banana Island residence.

Earlier comments by the police revealed that Alizee had marks of violence on her body.

"On the 5th day of April, 2018, at about 11am, it received a complaint from the Facility Manager of Bellavista Tower, Banana Island, Mr. Kunle Kukoyi, that at about 7am of 5th April, 2018, he was informed by 13 year-old Miss Gift Madaki that she heard her elder sister, late Mrs. Zainab Neilsen, 37 years old, crying in the early hours of the morning as she was being manhandled by her husband, one Mr Peter Neilsen, a 53-year old citizen of Denmark.

"The little girl estimated the time she heard her sister’s cry to be 0345hours.

"Two bodies, identified as that of Zainab Nelson and her 4 years old baby, Petra Neilsen were found in the kitchen. The doctor and his team inspected the bodies and confirmed them dead.

"Preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the violence that consumed the deceased persons started in the couple’s bedroom but the bodies were dragged to the kitchen.

"On closer examination, visible marks of violence were seen on the bodies, thus the corpses were photographed and evacuated to Lagos Island General Hospital for autopsy.

"Meanwhile, letters have been sent to the embassy of Denmark intimating it that Lagos State Police Command is investigating Mr. Peter Neilsen, a citizen of Denmark for an alleged case of murder.

"Further development on this case will be duly communicated to the general public," a statement reads.

5 things to know about Alizee

The Lagos State Police have been occupied in its bid to unravel the mystery concerning the death of singer, Alizee .

She was reportedly murdered alongside daughter Petra, by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, whose country has been notified concerning an investigation being conducted by the law enforcement officers in Nigeria.

The death of the singer who was not far from the fringe of promising musical acts in the country happened at a period when she was still experiencing rapid growth as an artiste - a factor that made her passing more disappointing.

Here are five things to know about the rising singer whose career was cut short by spouse.

1. Billed for Harrysong's "Kingmaker Concert" in April 2018: Before her passing, the singer had been scheduled for the "Kingmaker Concert", a musical event to be headlined by Alterplate Music Company artiste, Harrysong.

Other musicians billed to perform at the Warri-planned show include D'banj, Simi, Reminisce, Duncan Mighty and others.

2. Police apprehended husband in connection with murder: The Lagos State Police has arrested the singer's husband for her killing. But they are yet to find out the reason for the alleged murder.

3. Kogi State-born singer last released a song in January 2018: Alizee is a native of Kogi State, Nigeria. She was on the course of promoting January 2018-released single, 'Alhaji Musa', before the alleged murder.

The track premiered on multiple music distribution platforms across Nigeria.

4. Signed to Petra Entertainment, an Asian record label: The late singer had the privilege of penning a contract with Asian record label, Petra Entertainment. The company reportedly offered her a multi-million Naira deal.

5. Banana Island crib where she was killed belongs to label: In addition to a Ford Explorer SUV, Alizee also received a Banana Island crib from her record label, Petra Entertainment.

This was where she was reportedly killed.